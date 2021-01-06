Clay Walker and Wife Jessica Welcome Son Christiaan Michael: 'He's Perfect in Every Way'

Clay Walker's seventh baby is here!

The country star, 51, and wife Jessica welcomed their fifth child together, son Christiaan Michael Walker, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, in Houston, Texas. Born at 5:56 a.m., the newborn weighed in at 7 lbs., 4 oz., and measured 20.5 inches long.

This is the seventh child for Walker, who shares sons Ezra Stephen, 3, Elijah Craig, 7, and William Clayton, 12, and daughter Mary-Elizabeth, 11, with Jessica, plus daughters Skylor, 21, and MaClay, 25, from a previous marriage.

"Baby Christiaan (Germanic spelling) Michael Walker and Mama are doing great! Our whole family has been anxiously awaiting his arrival! He's perfect in every way," Walker tells PEOPLE.

"He is surrounded by siblings who are constantly doting on him. I could not be more proud of Jessica and her devotion to motherhood and me. All of our children are blessed to call her mother. He will grow up a tough little cowboy Texan."

Back in August, Walker opened up to PEOPLE about preparing for the new addition, explaining his tight-knit family would provide a solid support system for the baby boy.

"Our kids all have a really good foundation and because our family is rock solid, welcoming another child into our home and into our lives is a blessing," said Walker, adding that the pregnancy "was not a surprise" and that Jessica is "very in tune with her body and knows what's going on."

The "Need a Bar Sometimes" singer said that Mary-Elizabeth was hoping for a sister but quickly came around to having another brother in the mix.

"The shock of it being another boy, for Mary, it lasted a couple of hours. There were some tears shed, I won't lie," Walker said with a laugh. "It was because of expectation, but that was overcome with the thought that we're not in control of that. We don't decide if it's a boy or girl, and she was able to understand that after a while."

Walker also told PEOPLE about the significance of naming his son Christiaan, a nod to Walker's great-great-grandfather Christian, who immigrated to the U.S. from Denmark in 1808 and eventually settled in the singer's hometown of Beaumont, Texas.

"Everyone called him 'The Dane,' and Jess and I are really excited to be able to name [our son] after that man," he said in August. "I always heard the stories about what a great cow man he was, and so as I was growing up, my dad was a cow man and passed that down to me and here I am passing it down to my three sons — soon to be four sons, named after the guy that started it all. So it's a pretty nice circle of life."

Walker also gave a shout out to his loving wife, calling Jessica "a saint."