Clay Walker Reveals Wife Had Miscarriage with Sixth Baby at 20 Weeks: 'Huge Heartbreak' (Exclusive)

The country singer announced just weeks ago that he and wife Jessica were expecting their sixth baby together, a daughter

By Joanne Fowler
Published on April 25, 2023 04:30 PM
Clay Walker
Clay Walker. Photo: Courtesy Clay Walker

Just weeks after Clay Walker announced that he and his wife Jessica were expecting their sixth baby, the country singer is revealing that she had a miscarriage at 20 weeks pregnant.

"The whole family had been waiting for the baby and it was really, just a huge blow," the country singer, 53, who has four sons, Christaan, 2, Ezra, 5, Elijah, 10, and William, 14, and one daughter, Mary-Elizabeth, 13, with Jessica. He is also dad to two adult daughters Skylor and MaClay, from a previous relationship.

"We had her room ready, her clothes bought — everything, and her name, Eleanora Lindsey," the multi-platinum artist tells PEOPLE from his home in Texas. "So, it was a nightmare and still is for my wife. We were at 20 weeks, and we'd already made it through the toughest part. We've had five successful full-term pregnancies and five beautiful children. It's tough."

Until recently, the baby had shown no signs of distress. "We had the 13-week checkup and we saw her doing acrobats," says Walker. "We were laughing so hard because she was so active. And just everything was so perfect."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LAS VEGAS - APRIL 18: Musician Clay Walker (R) and wife Jessica arrive for the 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 18, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty

While the couple has relied on their faith to get through this challenging time, the country star — known for hits such as "She Won't Be Lonely Long" and "If I Could Make a Living" —knows it will take a long time to recover from such a devastating loss.

"We've got a great friend group that's been there for us, you know, a lot of prayer," says Walker, who's been married to Jessica, 40, for 15 years. "And we've had a lot of prayer internally in our home. But still, you know, I could talk all day about this."

"I just don't know how moms make it through the rest of their lives with that kind of pain," he says. "It's just so, so deep. And you know, as a husband and a father, not being able to do anything about it, not being able to protect my wife's feelings or the baby, sucks."

"It felt like we got run over by a train and just watching my wife suffer through that," adds the singer. "I feel for all the women out there who have been through a miscarriage, just because you're losing a child."

"When I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, I never asked God 'why,' " says Walker, who was diagnosed with the disease in 1996. "But you know, if I make it to heaven, [asking why this had to happen to us] is going to be my first question. There's no understanding this for me, and especially for a mom that's the greatest mom. She just tries to be the best mom and wife that she can be. It's unfair."

Related Articles
rumer willis and bf derek richard thomas
Rumer Willis and Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas Welcome First Baby, Daughter Louetta: 'Pure Magic'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Rihanna is seen on April 24, 2023 in New York City.
Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump in White Bodysuit as She Steps Out in N.Y.C.
https://www.instagram.com/lindsaylohan/. Lindsay Lohan/Instagram
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shows Baby Bump as She Wears Knit Maxi Dress During New York Trip: Photo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 14: Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend a screening of "The Lost City" at the Whitby Hotel on March 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Daniel Radcliffe and Longtime Girlfriend Erin Darke Welcome First Baby
Daryl Sabara Meghan Trainor Valentine's Day
Pregnant Meghan Trainor's Son Riley, 2, Cheers as He Helps Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 2: Watch
Patrick Mahomes Brittany Family Photo
Brittany Mahomes Shares How She Revealed Her Second Pregnancy to Husband Patrick Mahomes
Catherine Zeta-Jones, carys douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas Celebrate Daughter Carys' 20th Birthday with Sweet Videos
Kylie Kelce Trolls Husband Jason Kelce Over His Performance as Her 'Labor Support Person'
Jason Kelce Defends Decisions He Made While Wife Kylie Was in Labor with Baby No. 3 (Exclusive)
Iddo Goldberg and Ashley Madekwe attend the "In Conversation With Kevin Morosky & Candice Brathwaite" event at Soho House
Ashley Madekwe Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Iddo Goldberg
The Holiday Dating Guide's Maria Menounos Calls Starring in a Christmas Movie a Dream Come True
Maria Menounos and Husband Keven Undergaro Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way: 'We're Very Excited'
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Singer-songwriter Sam Hunt (L) and Hannah Lee Fowler (R) attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Sam Hunt Expecting Second Baby with Wife Hannah Lee Fowler
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Halsey arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Halsey Says Their Breast Milk Is Their 'Best Skincare Ingredient': 'It's So Full of Antioxidants'
Daniel Craig (L) and Rachel Weisz attend the 7th Annual Governors Awards honoring Spike Lee, Gena Rowlands and Debbie Reynolds, in Hollywood, California, on November 14, 2015
Rachel Weisz Says Husband Daniel Craig and Their Daughter, 4, Are 'Bonding' Over 'Star Wars'
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says Every Day as a Dad of Two Brings 'Something Completely New'
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Opens Up About Surrogate Who Carried Both Sons: 'So Grateful' (Exclusive)
Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton
Paris Hilton Says She's Excited for Son Phoenix to Grow Up with Siblings Nicky and Barron's Kids
Paris Hilton and Carter Milliken Reum attend The Wallis Delivers: Al Fresco Night presented by The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 24, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California
Paris Hilton's Husband Carter Reum 'Got Chills' When He Realized How Much Son Phoenix Looks Like Her