Clay Walker and Wife Jessica Expecting Baby No. 6, a Daughter: 'Beyond Excited'

Clay Walker is expanding his family again!

The country artist, 53, and wife Jessica are expecting their sixth baby together, a daughter, due this fall, he announced Tuesday.

"We are beyond excited about having a little girl!" Walker wrote in a press release. "Her brothers and sisters are awaiting her arrival. God is great!"

The couple's new addition will join sons Christiaan, 2, Ezra Stephen, 5, Elijah Craig, 10, and William Clayton, 14, and daughter Mary-Elizabeth, 13, plus Walker's adult daughters Skylor and MaClay from a previous marriage.

As the "If I Could Make a Living" artist looks forward to baby No. 6, he is also celebrating the 30th anniversary of his storied career, which includes 11 No. 1 singles, 32 songs on the Billboard charts, four RIAA Platinum albums and two Certified Gold albums.

Walker kicked off his Country Side Tour in February, which runs through May into July.

Before welcoming son Christiaan, the "Need a Bar Sometimes" singer told PEOPLE that Mary-Elizabeth was hoping for a sister but quickly came around to having another brother in the mix.

"The shock of it being another boy, for Mary, it lasted a couple of hours. There were some tears shed, I won't lie," Walker said with a laugh. "It was because of expectation, but that was overcome with the thought that we're not in control of that. We don't decide if it's a boy or girl, and she was able to understand that after a while."