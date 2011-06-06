The supermodel dishes on her school run style and balancing the launch of her new fashion collection with family.

Like most moms, Claudia Schiffer drops her tots off at school in the morning. But unlike most moms, the supermodel gets photographed while doing it.

So what go-to pieces does the 40-year-old mother of three rely on?

“You can’t be too over-dressed or too sexy on the school run. It’s about being practical and comfortable,” shared Schiffer in the June 2011 issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK.

The super stylish cover girl — who models beach-ready fashions (think floral-print swimwear and striped cover-ups) in the magazine — applies that pragmatic thinking to shopping as well.



“If I go into a store, I’m not one of those people who look around and aren’t sure. Five minutes and I’m out of there — most of the time I don’t even try things on.”

Lucky for us, she’s not letting any of that sartorial expertise go to waste. Later this year, Schiffer is launching a luxe collection of knitwear.

“I’ve worked far too long in the fashion industry that I could just sell out. I always knew I wanted to do something that I would love myself, something to be proud of. I’ve had a lot of friends who said I was insane. But for me, it’s not just about the money,” revealed Schiffer.

But just because she has more than a few years in the fashion business under her belt doesn’t mean she’s not a tad bit nervous about the line’s debut.

“It’s the first time I have put my name to something. I feel very confident, but also very nervous. Who knew? Maybe it will just be me, the only person in the whole world who likes it.”

But between her modeling work and new fashion collection, Schiffer, who welcomed daughter Cosima Violet, 13 months, in May 2010, still manages to put family first.