Claudia Schiffer Is Having a Girl!

Hot mama!

Dressed in a fitted geometric print dress, Claudia Schiffer made quite the statement at the premiere of husband Matthew Vaughn‘s latest film, Kick-Ass, Monday evening at Leicester Square in London.

Also making headlines? The news that the baby the supermodel expects in May is a girl!

Schiffer, 39, confirmed the sex of the baby to Germany’s RTL, explaining that the couple has yet to choose a name.