Claudia Schiffer Is Having a Girl!
Hot mama!
Dressed in a fitted geometric print dress, Claudia Schiffer made quite the statement at the premiere of husband Matthew Vaughn‘s latest film, Kick-Ass, Monday evening at Leicester Square in London.
Also making headlines? The news that the baby the supermodel expects in May is a girl!
Schiffer, 39, confirmed the sex of the baby to Germany’s RTL, explaining that the couple has yet to choose a name.
The new arrival will join siblings Clementine, 5, and Caspar, 7.