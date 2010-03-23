Claudia Schiffer Is Having a Girl!

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 01, 2020 07:09 PM
Advertisement

Hot mama!

Dressed in a fitted geometric print dress, Claudia Schiffer made quite the statement at the premiere of husband Matthew Vaughn‘s latest film, Kick-Ass, Monday evening at Leicester Square in London.

Also making headlines? The news that the baby the supermodel expects in May is a girl!

Schiffer, 39, confirmed the sex of the baby to Germany’s RTL, explaining that the couple has yet to choose a name.

The new arrival will join siblings Clementine, 5, and Caspar, 7.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com