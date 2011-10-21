Spotted: Claudia Schiffer and Daughters Ride the Rails

Claudia Schiffer and daughters Cosima Violet, 17 months, and Clementine, 6½, hop on the Eurorail on Monday in London.

All aboard!

The supermodel, 41, says being a present mother to her girls, as well as son Caspar, 8, is extremely important to her.

“I try to be at dinner with the kids. I want to put them to bed,” Schiffer explains.

“I’m not one of those people who are addicted to their Blackberry. I put it away.”

