Spotted: Claudia Schiffer and Daughters Ride the Rails
Claudia Schiffer and daughters Cosima Violet, 17 months, and Clementine, 6½, hop on the Eurorail on Monday in London.
All aboard!
The supermodel, 41, says being a present mother to her girls, as well as son Caspar, 8, is extremely important to her.
“I try to be at dinner with the kids. I want to put them to bed,” Schiffer explains.
“I’m not one of those people who are addicted to their Blackberry. I put it away.”
