Clare Crawley's Fiancé Says His Daughters Are 'Completely Obsessed' with Her as a Stepmom

Clare Crawley asked her "girl dad" fiancé Ryan Dawkins the fan question during a Q&A on her Instagram Story

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 18, 2022 05:20 PM
Who Is Clare Crawley's Fiancé? All About Ryan Dawkins
Photo: Clare Crawley/Instagram

Clare Crawley is already crushing the stepmom game.

The former Bachelorette leading lady, 41, shared a video on her Instagram Story Monday of fiancé Ryan Dawkins answering fan questions she asked him as he cooked dinner.

During the Q&A, one fan asked how Dawkins' two daughters — ages 8 and 11, whose names he has kept private — feel about having Crawley as a stepmom.

"What do your girls think of having Clare as a stepmom?" Crawley asked Dawkins.

"Oh my gosh, they're completely obsessed with you," the Mascot Sports CEO shared. "They love you so much."

Dawkins got down on one knee at the RiSE Festival earlier this month during a romantic lantern release in which they were among the more than 7,000 attendees.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins' engagement
Richie Cooper

"I am over the moon!" Crawley told PEOPLE exclusively of the engagement. "This was the last thing I expected right now, especially coming from where I was a year ago. It's just been a serious journey, and Ryan has been by my side since the very beginning."

She added that Ryan is not in the relationship for notoriety: "Really what he's in it for is my heart, and he is so consistent and so vocal about how much he loves me. It is something I have never experienced. ... It's been such a gift having him in my life."

Clare Crawley attends Day 2 at Alo House on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Crawley — who says her first date with Dawkins was in September 2021 — has kept her relationship close. The hairdresser and Dawkins, 47, went Instagram-official last month when she shared a video of them laughing and kissing in a car with a pink heart and the simple caption: "Him."

She also shared the clip on her Instagram Story with an additional caption describing Dawkins as "my perfect match."

Related Articles
Clare Crawley attends Day 2 at Alo House on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
'Bachelorette' No More! Clare Crawley Is Engaged to Ryan Dawkins: 'Such a Gift Having Him in My Life'
Who Is Clare Crawley's Fiancé? All About Ryan Dawkins
Who Is Clare Crawley's Fiancé? All About Ryan Dawkins
Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins' engagement
Clare Crawley Is 'Celebrating the Light' with New Fiancé Ryan Dawkins: 'He Was There in My Darkest Moments'
Clare Crawley
Clare Crawley Shares 'Battle Wounds' from Kissing Her Boyfriend After Denying Getting Lip Fillers 
Clare Crawley Goes Instagram Official with New Boyfriend Ryan Dawkins: ‘My Perfect Match’
Clare Crawley Goes Instagram-Official with New Boyfriend: 'My Perfect Match'
Clare Crawley, Dale Moss
Clare Crawley Seemingly Shades Ex Dale Moss' Acting Debut: 'Had a Front Row Seat Since Day One'
The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Gets Cozy with Eliminated Contestant Blake Monar
Clare Crawley Cozies Up to Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Blake Monar: 'What My Soul Needed'
Clare Crawley attends Day 2 at Alo House on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Clare Crawley Says She's 'Found Peace' After Dale Moss Split: 'A Great Therapist Helps'
Clare Crawley
Clare Crawley Says She's 'Very Confident' in Decision to Remove Breast Implants Despite Fearing the 'Unknown'
Michelle Young, Clare Crawley and Nick Viall
'Bachelor' Alums Michelle Young, Clare Crawley and Nick Viall Talk Clayton Echard's 'Cringy' Rose Ceremony
Clare Crawley, Dale Moss
'Bachelorette' 's Clare Crawley Reflects on 'Messy' Breakup with Dale Moss: 'He Knows the Truth'
Dale Moss
Bachelorette Clare Crawley and Fiancé Dale Moss Visit Her Hometown as Chris Harrison Defends the Couple
Dale Moss, Clare Crawley
Clare Crawley Plays Coy About Her Relationship Status amid Apparent Dale Moss Reconciliation
Clare Crawley, Dale Moss
Dale Moss Addresses Clare Crawley Split amid Cheating Rumors, Says She Recently Blocked Him
clare-crawley-benoit.jpg
Clare Crawley's Ex-Fiancé Says Her Bachelorette Edit Is 'Not the Clare That I Know'
Clare Crawley
Who Is Clare Crawley? Everything You Need to Know About the Next Bachelorette