Clare Crawley is already crushing the stepmom game.

The former Bachelorette leading lady, 41, shared a video on her Instagram Story Monday of fiancé Ryan Dawkins answering fan questions she asked him as he cooked dinner.

During the Q&A, one fan asked how Dawkins' two daughters — ages 8 and 11, whose names he has kept private — feel about having Crawley as a stepmom.

"What do your girls think of having Clare as a stepmom?" Crawley asked Dawkins.

"Oh my gosh, they're completely obsessed with you," the Mascot Sports CEO shared. "They love you so much."

Dawkins got down on one knee at the RiSE Festival earlier this month during a romantic lantern release in which they were among the more than 7,000 attendees.

Richie Cooper

"I am over the moon!" Crawley told PEOPLE exclusively of the engagement. "This was the last thing I expected right now, especially coming from where I was a year ago. It's just been a serious journey, and Ryan has been by my side since the very beginning."

She added that Ryan is not in the relationship for notoriety: "Really what he's in it for is my heart, and he is so consistent and so vocal about how much he loves me. It is something I have never experienced. ... It's been such a gift having him in my life."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Crawley — who says her first date with Dawkins was in September 2021 — has kept her relationship close. The hairdresser and Dawkins, 47, went Instagram-official last month when she shared a video of them laughing and kissing in a car with a pink heart and the simple caption: "Him."

She also shared the clip on her Instagram Story with an additional caption describing Dawkins as "my perfect match."