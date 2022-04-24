Clara Berry Goes for a Dip with KJ Apa and Son Sasha in Family Photos: 'The Men of My Life'
KJ Apa and Clara Berry are taking to parenthood like fish to water.
The couple went for a dip during a family day at the pool with their 7-month-old son, Sasha Vai Keneti, according to some candid photos that Berry, 29, shared on Saturday to Instagram — including a cute snap of Apa, 24, unsuccessfully trying to get their baby boy to look at the camera.
"Les hommes de ma vie," Berry wrote in the caption, which translates to "the men of my life."
She announced their new addition in September, sharing a photo of baby Sasha's little hands grabbing her fingers.
"He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love," Berry wrote at the time.
The couple, first romantically linked in August 2020, revealed last May that they were expecting their first child, with both posting maternity photos of the model showing off her baby bump.
"She's pregnant btw," the Riverdale star commented on Berry's post, to which she responded: "We are ❤️"
Apa has been sharing an adorable glimpse of his and Sasha's story times with his 18.9 million Instagram followers, most recently posting a video of himself reading the classic children's book Goodnight Moon to the infant, who couldn't take his eyes off his dad.
"Goodnight my tiny son," Apa captioned the video last week.
The New Zealand-born actor was met with love in the comments section from his Riverdale costars.
"Well this just melts my heart," Lili Reinhart commented.
"Neném (which translates to baby) x2," Camila Mendes wrote, while Mädchen Amick commented: "Both my kids favorite book."