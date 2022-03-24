Claire Winter Kislinger Suffers Pregnancy Loss with Second Baby: 'The Pain Is Bone Crushing'

Claire Winter Kislinger, who is one of Taylor Swift's longtime best friends, and husband Alex Piers-Smith share 3-year-old son Cy

Claire Winter Kislinger is sharing her story of pregnancy loss.

The jewelry designer, who is one of Taylor Swift's longtime best friends, announced on Instagram Thursday that she and Alex Piers-Smith suffered a pregnancy loss nearly three weeks ago with their second baby. The couple is already parents to 3-year-old son Cy.

"We lost our baby 20 days ago. Just a few weeks after I took this picture, the last I have of us together. We'd just gotten out of a stay in the icu with Cy (a different story) and finally the room felt like it wasn't spinning, or not as quickly," she writes alongside a photo of her bare baby bump. "Alex had just felt him kick for the first time that week. A week after that we saw his face: nose and lips that looked like Cy's and feet crossed, hand out of his face for the first time."

"We'd been thinking of names and couldn't think of anything we liked more than Jack. A week after later he was gone," she shares. "We were so excited to meet him in a few months. I lay in bed at night and can sometimes still feel him kick. My body, confused as me, wondered where our baby was as my milk came in. When I think about it the pain is bone crushing."

Along with the feelings of "deep sorrow," Winter Kislinger says she and her husband feel "lots of gratitude for our Cy and the support we have."

"It took so long for him to get to us and I'm left with lots of questions," she continues. "The only answer I have so far is that nothing is guaranteed — to hold all you have close, to savor every minute."

"So this is for Jack. For Cy's little brother. Because I need him to exist somewhere outside of our memory and right alongside the records of his big brother," she adds. "We may never have held you but you lived in me and always will. We love you now and we'll love you forever."

Several of Kislinger's friends sent the designer messages of support in the comments of the post.

"I'm so sorry Claire! 🤍 sending you so much love x," Lauren Conrad wrote, while Jonah Hill dropped a heart emoji.