Claire Holt Welcomes Daughter Elle: 'She Flew Into the World and Expanded Our Hearts'

Claire Holt and husband Andrew Joblon are also parents to son James, whom they welcomed in March 2019 after Holt previously suffered a miscarriage

She's here!

Claire Holt is a mother of two, having given birth to her second child, daughter Elle. The new mom shared the happy news on Instagram Sunday.

"She’s here. Our sweet girl, Elle. After 27.5 hours of labor, she flew into the world and expanded our hearts. We are so grateful for our healthy baby and cannot wait for her to meet her big brother," Holt announced.

The Originals actress, 32, and husband Andrew Joblon are also parents to son James, whom they welcomed on March 28, 2019.

Holt announced her pregnancy in April, sharing a photo of her family of three in which she cradled her baby bump with one hand while her other rested on her husband, who was holding little James.

"Grateful for this little ray sunshine in an uncertain time ❤️," the actress captioned her reveal, no doubt referencing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The then-mom-to-be revealed the sex of her baby two weeks later, sharing a slow-motion video that showed her popping a big balloon that exploded in pink confetti.

Holt has been candid about her difficult road to motherhood and the hurdles she has been met with since welcoming James, previously opening up about the miscarriage she suffered before her son, his difficult birth and even some of her postpartum challenges.

"This was me yesterday after struggling through a tough feed," she wrote alongside an April 2019 photo that showed her eyes visibly filled with tears as her then-newborn baby boy seemed to be sleeping soundly on her shoulder. "Exhausted, in pain, feeling defeated. I've had many moments like this since my son arrived. My only concern is making sure his needs are met, yet I often feel that I'm falling short."

"I just have to do my best and take it one hour at a time," Holt continued at the time. "Thankfully, this little guy is worth every second of struggle."

This past August, The Vampire Diaries alum bared her baby bump on Instagram, sharing that while she was "excited to meet" her daughter on the way, she was also "SO anxious about losing it again" in the time after giving birth.

"The recovery, sleep deprivation, feedings, 2 kids 17 months apart, a pandemic ... It's a lot. I know how lucky I am and I know each stage is temporary, but I'm still feeling stressed about how I'll cope mentally," added Holt.

The star said she thought it was "important to share" that she has "always had help" at home, insisting that she "never want(s) to pretend that I do it on my own (I am completely in awe of women who do)."