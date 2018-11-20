Claire Holt Reveals She's Expecting a Boy — Despite Being 'Positively Certain' Baby Was a Girl

The Originals alum Claire Holt got an exciting surprise on Monday.

The Australian actress, 30, shared a video on Instagram of herself and her husband, Andrew Joblon, popping large black balloons for an epic sex reveal. In slow motion, the air around them fills with blue confetti, and the mom-to-be’s jaw drops.

“Gender Reveal PSA: If you are absolutely, positively certain you’re having a girl, perhaps don’t buy a lot of pink things and choose a name before you confirm….” she captioned the fun clip.

Before this pregnancy, Holt suffered a miscarriage, which she spoke about publicly back in March.

“I’ve never felt more broken in my life,” Holt wrote about a photo of herself taken from a hospital bed after having a Dilation and Curettage procedure, commonly performed after pregnancy loss.

“It breaks my heart to think that losing a baby feels like something we have to keep to ourselves,” she continued. “Why is it any different than the death of a loved one? How is it any less meaningful? Here is what I have learned as I begin to crawl out of the dark hole: support is everything. I could not have survived this without the unconditional love of my partner. Despite his pain, he was my rock and my safety net. I will never know how to thank him.”

The star first revealed her baby news this October with an adorable bump photo Instagram.

“My heart is bursting. I’m so happy to share with you that we are having a baby!” she gushed. “It still doesn’t feel real. These past few months have been filled with excitement, anxiety, tears, joy, uncertainty but most of all gratitude.”

She went on to address her family’s recent tragedy.

“You never forget the deep pain of loss. It dims with time but it informs many of your experiences,” she said. “Our loss earlier this year was the darkest moment of my life. Yet, it made me infinitely more thankful for the precious baby growing inside me today.”

Holt added, “I want to take a moment to acknowledge all those struggling with miscarriage, infertility or any of the difficulties that come with bringing new life into the world. I know these announcements can hurt. I’ve felt it all. My heart is with you and I pray that our story gives you hope. Thank you all so much for your love and support — I can’t wait to share this journey with you.”

Holt and Joblon got married in August. Joblon popped the question last year just months after Holt’s ex-husband Matthew Kaplan filed for divorce — citing irreconcilable differences — on April 27, one day before the couple would have marked their one-year wedding anniversary.