Claire Holt Is Pregnant After Heartbreaking Miscarriage: 'You Never Forget the Deep Pain of Loss'

Months after suffering a miscarriage, Claire Holt announced on Instagram Thursday that she’s expecting.

“My heart is bursting. I’m so happy to share with you that we are having a baby! It still doesn’t feel real. These past few months have been filled with excitement, anxiety, tears, joy, uncertainty but most of all gratitude,” Holt, 33, captioned a photo, which shows her cradling her baby bump alongside her husband Andrew Joblon.

Reflecting on her miscarriage, The Originals actress said, “You never forget the deep pain of loss. It dims with time but it informs many of your experiences.”

“Our loss earlier this year was the darkest moment of my life. Yet, it made me infinitely more thankful for the precious baby growing inside me today.”

“I want to take a moment to acknowledge all those struggling with miscarriage, infertility or any of the difficulties that come with bringing new life into the world.”

“I know these announcements can hurt. I’ve felt it all. My heart is with you and I pray that our story gives you hope. Thank you all so much for your love and support— I can’t wait to share this journey with you,” Holt added.

In March, The Originals star opened up about her miscarriage explaining it left her feeling depressed and hopeless.

“I’ve never felt more broken in my life,” Holt captioned a photo of herself taken from a hospital bed after having a Dilation and Curettage procedure, which is a surgical procedure commonly performed after miscarriages.

“It breaks my heart to think that losing a baby feels like something we have to keep to ourselves,” she wrote explaining why she went public about her loss.

“Why is it any different than the death of a loved one? How is it any less meaningful? Here is what I have learned as I begin to crawl out of the dark hole: support is everything.”

Kelley Raye

“I could not have survived this without the unconditional love of my partner. Despite his pain, he was my rock and my safety net. I will never know how to thank him.”

Holt and Joblon got married in August. Joblon popped the question last year just months after Holt’s ex-husband Matthew Kaplan filed for divorce— citing irreconcilable differences— on April 27, one day before the couple would have marked their one-year wedding anniversary.