Claire Holt Is Pregnant! Actress Debuts Bump at Cannes, Reveals She's Expecting Baby No. 3

Claire Holt and husband Andrew Joblon are already parents to daughter Elle, 3, and son James, 4

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on May 22, 2023 11:43 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr85VIjJFS8/. Claire Holt/Instagram
Claire Holt with her kids. Photo: Claire Holt/Instagram

Claire Holt is adding another little one to her family!

The Vampire Diaries alum, 34, is expecting her third baby, she revealed at Cannes on Saturday, sharing photos of the experience on Instagram Sunday.

"Me & no 3 ✨," she captioned the images, where she poses with her baby bump on display while wearing a shimmery gray, high-low Lanvin gown.

In her Instagram Story, Holt — who shares daughter Elle, 3, and son James, 4, with husband Andrew Joblon — shared a photo of slices of French bread, writing, "This baby really loves French bread."

Next, she shared a photo of Joblon and Elle, calling herself "the luckiest" that she had her husband "handling biz at home," joking, "Elle is thrilled (duh)."

Sharing one of her red carpet photos in her Story, she continued, "Also it appears that on your 3rd baby, you get a bump the second the test is positive. Why do I look 8 months pregnant already?"

In January, Holt joked about growing her family when she shared a photo on Instagram of son James holding two baby dolls.

"Told me he wants 7 brothers and 5 sisters. anyone got nick cannon's number?" she captioned the shot.

