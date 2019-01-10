Why Claire Foy Wants to Give Her Daughter Vacations: 'We Never Had Enough Money' in My Family

Claire Foy lives a self-professed “very normal” life as a mother, but like most parents, she can’t help wanting to give her little girl more than she had growing up.

In an interview published Wednesday with WSJ. Magazine for its February Talents & Legends issue, the notoriously private star of The Girl in the Spider’s Web and The Crown reveals one thing she wants 3½-year-old daughter Ivy Rose‘s childhood to include that hers didn’t.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Holidays. We never had enough money to travel,” says Foy, 34, who has two older siblings. “[It doesn’t have to be] fancy, just swimming in a pool, a time that is happy and [about] exploring.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Claire Foy for WSJ. Magazine ALASDAIR MCLELLAN FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE

Claire Foy for WSJ. Magazine ALASDAIR MCLELLAN FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE

RELATED: What Claire Foy Said About Co-Parenting Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Months Before Split

The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actress tells WSJ. Magazine that she doesn’t have any new projects scheduled at the moment, and is committed to bonding as much as possible with Ivy before she begins school full time — even if she does feel it’s “completely self-indulgent” of her.

“I only have a year left with her. I just can’t bear it,” Foy admits of her daughter, whom she shares with ex Stephen Campbell Moore. (The former couple announced their separation in February 2018 after four years of marriage.)

“There is a quote, and I am not sure if I am remembering it right … ‘Having the option of doing the extraordinary makes the ordinary more extraordinary.’ That makes sense to me,” she says, adding elsewhere in the interview, “I am very confident in saying I deserve a rest.”

Claire Foy for WSJ. Magazine ALASDAIR MCLELLAN FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE

RELATED VIDEO: The Crown‘s Claire Foy Separates from Her Husband After Four Years of Marriage



Motherhood didn’t slow Foy down initially, though. In fact, she landed the part of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown in late 2014 when she was “very pregnant,” remembers casting director Nina Gold.

“We got her in the long gloves and tiara. She did the audition, and we just forgot she was pregnant,” Gold tells WSJ. Magazine of Foy. “She’s just got those amazing eyes — you feel like you can see into her. She has this transparency. But she also has steel.”

Claire Foy for WSJ. Magazine ALASDAIR MCLELLAN FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE

RELATED: Claire Foy Wins Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: “Bloody Hell!”

Shooting long hours for the Netflix show while still breastfeeding was difficult, but Foy was successfully able to prioritize both her work schedule and motherhood.

“Time is f—ing precious, and making a TV program is really important, but getting back in time for my daughter’s bedtime is far more important to me,” she affirms.

WSJ. Magazine’s Talents & Legends issue hits newsstands on Jan. 19.