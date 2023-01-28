Claire Danes Says Son Rowan, 4, Is 'Categorically Opposed' to Her Pregnancy: 'Less Than Thrilled'

"Rowan has more to lose, he has more at stake," Claire Danes said of her soon-to-be middle child, as she and husband Hugh Dancy prepare to welcome their third baby

Published on January 28, 2023
Claire Danes is getting mixed reactions to baby No. 3.

After PEOPLE confirmed this month that she and husband Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child, the Golden Globe winner, 43, revealed the "less than thrilled" reactions their two sons had to the pregnancy news during a Friday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She noted that her oldest, 10-year-old Cyrus, "was sort of resigned to it. I mean, the worst has already happened. His name is Rowan," Danes added with a laugh, referring to her 4-year-old second son.

"But Rowan has more to lose, he has more at stake," she then related. "He was categorically opposed to the idea."

"He said, 'Yeah, no, no. I don't like it. I don't like it. I like peace, Mama.' I was like, 'You like peace?' That's rich, because that dude does not shut up. He said, 'When it comes out of your tummy, we'll give it to a family that doesn't have a baby ... 'cause we're done.'"

"So no, he was less than thrilled," concluded Danes.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/WireImage)
Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Danes ultimately explained to him that "when the baby comes out, it's gonna be pretty dumb, doesn't know a lot, so it's gonna need some assistance and some educating."

"That was interesting to him, he liked the idea of being sort of a condescending presence," she said. "So now he's a little more optimistic."

The Fleishman Is in Trouble star says she thinks this baby is "the last" with Dancy, 47. The pair tied the knot in 2009 after meeting on the set of their 2007 movie Evening.

"This one was a surprise," she admitted. "This pregnancy happened to me ... But we're thrilled."

After Fallon, 48, noted that Danes has been on his show every time she's been pregnant, she joked: "It makes me afraid to be booked basically."

