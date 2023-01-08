Celebrity Parents Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy Are Expecting Baby No. 3 After a busy year for the couple, PEOPLE confirms that Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are currently expecting their third child after welcoming sons Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and 4-year-old Rowan By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 8, 2023 05:11 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Roy Rochlin/WireImage Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are preparing to welcome their third child, their rep confirms to PEOPLE. The couple will soon be a family of five as Danes, 43, is pregnant with baby No. 3, following a busy year for the proud parents, who tied the knot in 2009 and are also mom and dad to sons Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and 4-year-old Rowan. Danes previously raved about enjoying her pregnancy with Rowan in 2018 during a break from work. "Pretty soon I get to retire for a little while and just be pregnant, which I look forward to," she said at an FYC event for Homeland. Claire Danes Says It Was 'Tough' Living Apart from Husband Hugh Dancy While Filming 'Homeland' "It feels like a huge luxury," Danes added. "When I was pregnant with my first son, I worked until I was in my eighth month, so this feels like a huge gift, to have a chance to kick my feet up a little bit." The Golden Globe winner previously told PEOPLE that "motherhood is amazing" as she brought Cyrus to set while filming the Showtime series. "He says, 'Action!'" said Dane. "He's a real set baby. It's really sweet. He loves the [show's operations room] because of all the lights. It's a great environment for a kid. It's the circus!" RELATED VIDEO: Claire Danes Opens Up About How Her Anxiety Helped Her Form Her Role in 'A Kid Like Jake' Danes and Dancy's happy news comes after she was nominated for a Golden Globe last month in the best supporting actress in a limited series category for her performance in Fleishman Is in Trouble. The actress has four other Golden Globes. She has also been nominated for a Critics' Choice Award. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. In addition to starring in Downton Abbey: A New Era, Dancy, 47, joined the Law & Order franchise last year with the revival of the 1990 flagship series. Julie Jordan contributed to this report.