Claire Danes Shows Off Baby Bump and Opens Up About Playing Different Types of Moms (Exclusive)

"I played quite unconventional moms and I've been very happy to do that," Danes, who is expecting her third child with husband Hugh Dancy, exclusively told PEOPLE

By Scott Huver
and
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 10, 2023 07:46 AM
FX's Fleishman is in Trouble FYC held at The DGA in Los Angeles
Claire Danes . Photo: River / MEGA

Claire Danes is bumping along nicely.

The actress, 44, who is expecting her third child with husband Hugh Dancy, cradled her baby bump in a black dress with cape sleeves as she attended the Fleishman Is in Trouble FYC event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE at the event, Danes, who stars in the FX on Hulu series as Rachel Fleishman, also opened up about the task of playing different types of moms whilst expecting.

"I played quite unconventional moms and I've been very happy to do that," says Danes, whose character disappears in the drama and leaves her kids with her ex-husband Dr. Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg).

"And I think one of the last remaining taboos is a mother who appears to abandon their children. I think there are very few people who we harsh more judgely than that," she adds. "I think it's important to consider why that might happen and there's probably a much more complex reason than we initially think."

Claire Danes 'Fleishman Is In Trouble' TV Series FYC Red Carpet
Claire Danes. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

During the FYC event, which was held at the Directors Guild of America Theater in West Hollywood, the Homeland star also discussed what drew her to the role, for which she received a 2023 Golden Globe nomination.

"Well, I really love how kind of repelling she seems initially," she tells PEOPLE. "When I read the book, I was genuinely kind of surprised by how warped my perception initially was and how that I've got to enter these greater depths of and explore her pain. So I think playing with those different shades was a good challenge."

Danes adds of her costar Eisenberg, 39, "The cast was, is extraordinary. And most of my work was with Jesse, and he's just so present and dextrous and generous and a total live wire. So it was just a joy to get to play with him."

The series also stars Adam Brody and Lizzy Caplan as Toby's friends, while Caplan, 40, also serves as the show's narrator.

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" New York premiere
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy. Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Danes and Dancy's rep confirmed to PEOPLE they were expecting their third child in January. She debuted her bump on the Golden Globes red carpet shortly afterward.

The proud parents — who tied the knot in 2009 — are also mom and dad to sons Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and 4-year-old Rowan.

Speaking during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the end of January, Danes revealed the "less than thrilled" reactions their two sons had to the pregnancy news.

She noted that her oldest Cyrus, "was sort of resigned to it. I mean, the worst has already happened. His name is Rowan," Danes added with a laugh.

"But Rowan has more to lose, he has more at stake," she explained. "He was categorically opposed to the idea."

Danes has previously told PEOPLE that "motherhood is amazing" as she opened up about bringing her eldest son to the set of Homeland in 2020.

"He says, 'Action!' " she told PEOPLE. "He's a real set baby. It's really sweet. He loves the [show's operations room] because of all the lights. It's a great environment for a kid. It's the circus!"

Fleishman Is in Trouble is streaming on Hulu.

