Cindy McCain Opens Up About Meghan's 'Beautiful' Newborn Daughter Liberty: 'They're So Happy'

"She's the first little girl in the family so I'm very excited about that," Cindy McCain said Tuesday on The View of her new granddaughter

Cindy McCain couldn't be more elated about the newest member of her family.

The businesswoman and philanthropist, 66, took on guest-hosting duties during Tuesday's episode of The View, subbing in for daughter Meghan McCain and opening up about Meghan's 2-week-old daughter, Liberty Sage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She's beautiful. She's just perfect," Cindy said when asked about the new addition. "And they're so happy. She's the first little girl in the family so I'm very excited about that. They're just doing really well; Meghan couldn't be happier, and [Meghan's husband Ben Domenech], as well. The two new parents that are just enjoying every second of it."

"Cindy, I saw that baby — that baby is 100 percent McCain. That baby is a McCain baby if ever I saw one," Joy Behar told the new grandmother as Cindy and her co-hosts laughed. "Beautiful baby."

Image zoom Meghan and Cindy McCain Meghan McCain/Instagram

Cindy also spoke to PEOPLE about "adorable" baby Liberty, saying that while she hasn't met her granddaughter just yet, "I am coming back this week to help my brother-in-law a little bit and I will be able to see the baby. I haven't traveled at all; this will be my first trip."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Meghan McCain Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Meghan, 35, and Domenech, 38, welcomed baby Liberty on Sept. 28, PEOPLE confirmed. Thanking fans for their support following the birth news, the political commentator wrote on Twitter that she counts herself "blessed" for the new addition to her family.

"Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all the wonderful well wishes and overwhelming kindness," Meghan wrote. "Ben and I are completely and utterly in love with our daughter and feeling indescribably blessed/blissed out."

Cindy also celebrated the arrival of her "darling" granddaughter, writing that Sen. John McCain, her late husband and Meghan's father, was surely looking over the baby girl from above.

"I'm so pleased to announce the birth of my third grandchild, Liberty Sage. A darling baby girl! I know John is looking down!" she wrote.

Image zoom Ben Domenech and Meghan McCain Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Since Liberty's arrival, Meghan has shared glimpses into her life as a new mom — both the "euphoria"-laced portions and the not-so-fun moments.

"I know there is a LOT going on in the world that is much more important but I'm in the throes of newborn land ... but I just wanted to know if your nipples can actually fall off from breast feeding?" she joked on Twitter last week, adding a couple of worried-face emojis and a prayer-hands emoji.

But her nursing journey has had its upsides, too, like the two full bottles of breast milk she shared a photo of to her Instagram feed on Tuesday.