The View co-host said she and husband Ben Domenech are "completely and utterly in love with our daughter"

Cindy McCain Says John Is 'Looking Down' on Meghan's Newborn Daughter as New Mom Feels 'Blessed'

Meghan McCain feels "completely and utterly in love" with her newborn.

The View co-host and her husband, Ben Domenech, welcomed daughter Liberty Sage on Monday night, PEOPLE confirmed. Thanking fans for the support following the birth news, Meghan, 35, wrote on Twitter that she counts herself "blessed" for the new addition to the family.

"Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all the wonderful well wishes and overwhelming kindness," she wrote. "Ben and I are completely and utterly in love with our daughter and feeling indescribably blessed/blissed out."

"We will be watching her first debate as a family together tonight!" added the political commentator.

Meghan's mother Cindy McCain also celebrated the arrival of her "darling" granddaughter, writing that Sen. John McCain, her late husband and Meghan's father, is surely looking over the baby girl from above.

"I'm so pleased to announce the birth of my third grandchild, Liberty Sage. A darling baby girl! I know John is looking down!" Cindy, 66, wrote. Sen. McCain was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, a rare and highly aggressive form of brain cancer, in July 2017 and died in August 2018, at age 81.

Meghan, who announced in March that she was pregnant, previously said that she didn't want to expose her child to the vitriol that can accompany her social media posts, where trolls sometimes leave hateful words about her late father.

″People keep asking and requesting I show pics & details of my pregnancy," she shared on social media in May. ″Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my Dad got cancer and he's in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cesspool as much as is possible.″

She continued in a lengthy Instagram caption, saying that she and Domenech, 38, ″have made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) families privacy as much as is possible″ and adding, in part, ″I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety."

Meghan has previously spoken (jokingly!) about the pressure to have kids — especially from mom Cindy. ″She has never asked me before and then all [of a] sudden she brings it up all the time," she told PEOPLE in June 2018. ″It's hilarious and uncomfortable."

Her journey to motherhood has included grief as well. Last summer, Meghan wrote an op-ed for The New York Times in which she revealed she previously suffered a miscarriage. ″For a brief moment, I had the privilege of seeing myself in the sisterhood of motherhood," she wrote at the time.