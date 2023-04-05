Cindy Crawford on Instilling Good Values in Her Kids: 'Try to Be In the Moment' [Exclusive]

Cindy Crawford is proud of the young adults her kids have grown up to be.

In an interview with PEOPLE on her collaboration with Bouquet Box's floral arrangement kit for May, the Meaningful Beauty founder, 57, discussed raising her kids with strong morals and values.

The Illinois-born supermodel shares son Presley Gerber, 23, and daughter Kaia Gerber, 21, with her husband Rande Gerber, whom she has been married to for 25 years next month.

First and foremost, her son and daughter were never sent to the "kids table," Crawford tells PEOPLE, noting they were always included in dinners. "I think because of that, they're very comfortable in most life situations."

Also at the top of her list, Crawford is always reminding people to be more present, which she understands is a "much bigger ask" for this generation.

"If I was buried in my phone when I was getting my makeup done, I might have missed a chance to really make a new friend or connect with someone, feel more part of the team as opposed to just like sitting in a chair and letting someone do my makeup," she says.

Adding, "It's like when you're present, you're actually part of the process in a bigger way ... just try to be in the moment — when you're with people, be with people."

Daughter Kaia, who works as a model and actress, has also followed in her mom's footsteps by giving back. One of Crawford's "cathartic" activities at home is making room in her closet, and picking out special items she doesn't wear as "hand-me-overs" for specific people, like her close friends and nieces.

"I have these bins [in the garage] with like [names] of the different people that I share my hand-me-downs with. And I actually was just doing it today because Kaia sent over a bunch of her stuff, I was like, 'Oh, her cousins would like this.'"

Crawford always has the well-being of others in mind, with an early life tragedy naturally making her more empathetic and conscious of people around her.

When the former TV host was just 10 years old, she lost her 3-year-old brother, Jeff, to leukemia, and the profound loss steered her toward a life of charity as she grew older.

"And over the years, both my kids have come with me," she says of donating her time to hospitals. "We've done events here with Children's Hospital LA and Leukemia Society of America. And my friend Andrea Yeager has Little Star Foundation, which is for kids with cancer. So my kids have always accompanied me on those. And what's really cool is when you see they're doing it on their own when I'm not taking them with me. I instilled that."

Just last week, Kaia spent the day at Children's Hospital LA with her boyfriend Austin Butler, and her mom shared a photo of the visit.

"So proud of these two - @kaiagerber and @austinbutler - spreading a little joy this week with @childrensla 💛 #makemarchmatter," Crawford wrote.

"I know Kaia had done stuff for Children's Hospital LA before, I'm not sure if Austin had done something like that before," Crawford tells PEOPLE. "I think that the way I heard the story is she invited him and he was so moved as I'm sure you can imagine, as the person, you get more out of it than the kids."

As for son Presley, the fellow model appeared on the March 2 episode of the Studio 22 podcast where he opened up about his desire to raise awareness about mental health.

"Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that's all I need to do," Presley told hosts Brock O'Hurn and Will Meldman of his calling, adding how he holds "no judgment" for other people out there suffering.

Elsewhere in PEOPLE's interview on her family's home life, Crawford goes on to say that she and husband Gerber, who is the co-founder of Casamigos tequila, have always had "more traditional" roles in managing their tight-knit household.

"I was going to joke and say I can barely get him to pick up a wet towel, which is partly true, but I will say if something around the house needs repair — he'll repair it if he knows how," Crawford says of Gerber, 60, who also has a "strong sense of style."

"You know, if the air conditioning's not working, he deals with that," she shares. "Or if there's a patch of grass that needs replacing. So I would say we're pretty good at divvying up the responsibilities of life."

As for what the style icon brings to the table above all? "Punctuality," she says. "And I'm definitely more in charge of making sure there are groceries in the house and menu planning, the schedule, making appointments and that kind of stuff."

Speaking about her company Meaningful Beauty's team-up with Bouquet Box founder Courtney Sixx, Crawford says she's been learning a thing or two about flower arranging.

"I love roses. I think they add such a nice smell," she says, noting her favorite "is the one that Rande always gets me for my birthday. Pale peach, it's called. But you really can't go wrong with any roses. If you take care of them, give them a little bit of love. They last so long."

Crawford admits she's never "tried to get tricky or fancy" with flowers, but when she followed along with Sixx's "paint by numbers" system, "my floral arrangement looked good. It looked professional," she says.

For the beauty expert, flowers are one of life's simple pleasures and one of the easiest ways to remind herself to keep living in the moment.

"The thing that's beautiful about flowers is they're only just to be enjoyed," she says. "You know they're going to die. There's not, you know, accruing value or anything. They're literally just something to delight the senses. And I think that's why they feel so indulgent and make you happy."

"Meaningful Blooms," the limited edition Meaningful Beauty x Bouquet Box DIY arrangement is available now through April 28 to arrive just in time for Mother's Day.