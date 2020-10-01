Ciara and Vanessa Bryant both had big smiles on their faces in the adorable side-by-side snap

Ciara Shares Sweet Photo of Herself and Pal Vanessa Bryant Breastfeeding Together: 'Got Milk?'

The joys of friendship — and motherhood!

While spending time this week with her pal Vanessa Bryant, Ciara shared a sweet photograph of the pair hanging out together while simultaneously breastfeeding their young children.

In the image, the two proud mamas had big smiles on their faces as they sat by each other's sides on what appeared to be a private plane, both covering their babies with nursing covers. Ciara welcomed 10-week-old son Win Harrison with husband Russell Wilson in June, while Vanessa shares daughter Capri Kobe, 1, with late husband Kobe Bryant.

"Got Milk?:)" the singer, 34, joked in the caption, adding in the hashtag "Mom Life."

"So cute!!" added fellow mom Kelly Rowland in the comments section, as Jennifer Hudson replied, "Beautiful ladies."

Later on in the day, La La Anthony went on to share a number of sweet videos, as the three friends — as well as their children — enjoyed each other's company.

In one adorable clip posted on her Instagram Story, Anthony highlighted a previous moment between her 13-year-old son Kiyan and Vanessa's 3-year-old daughter Bianka.

In the clip, Bianka has a big grin on her face as she playfully tries to keep the teenager trapped inside a playhouse — before Kiyan eventually breaks free. "Kiyan & Bb..too cute," Anthony captioned the video. Meanwhile another clip showed her son putting Vanessa's youngest to sleep "when he thought no one was watching."

"So sweet," the proud mama wrote.

Just last month, Anthony spoke about how she's supported Bryant, 38, since the tragic deaths of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna in January.

"I'm a real friend, that's what friends do," Anthony, 39, told Entertainment Tonight. "You don't dip out on your friends when it gets really hard. And she's going through something that is unimaginable, that, you know, I can't even fathom what that feels like."

"I'm always going to be there for her and the girls and just, you know, want to see her just continue to be strong and amazing," she added. "To see her smile and laugh to me is the greatest feeling."