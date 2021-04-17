"It's a lot of fun, [but] our hands are tied," Ciara said of raising three kids

Ciara Says 'Energetic' 8-Month-Old Son Win Has His Dad Russell Wilson's Genes 'Running Through Him'

Like father, like son!

When asked by host Jimmy Fallon how Win is doing, Ciara, 35, said her 8-month-old is "so energetic" and "all over the place," adding, "I definitely think he has his dad's genes all running through him."

"He's ready to play right now," the "Level Up" singer continued. "He's ready to rock 'n' roll. It's a lot of fun, [but] our hands are tied."

The pair, who will host the hour-long special Roll Up Your Sleeves on Sunday to raise awareness and education regarding COVID vaccines, are also parents to daughter Sienna Princess, 3, and 6-year-old son Future Zahir, whom Ciara shares with her ex Future.

Ciara, Russell Wilson Credit: Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Ciara and Wilson, 32, welcomed son Win last year on July 23. The pair announced his arrival in a set of social media posts.

Sharing a smiley selfie from the hospital with his wife and their new addition, Wilson captioned his post, "Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!"

Ciara, meanwhile, posted video footage from the hospital of her holding baby Win in her hospital bed shortly after his arrival, singing "Happy Birthday" to her "sunshine" from under a mask.

A rep previously told PEOPLE that the baby boy's middle name is a nod to the NFL star's late father, Harrison Wilson.

Earlier this year, Ciara opened up about her husband's parenting skills, which she said she thinks is "the most sexy" thing about him.

"I feel like, if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl and I looked at the idea of my family and what it would be for me, it's exactly this," Ciara told GQ in the couple's joint cover story.

According to Ciara, the quarterback's relationship with their children is a very attractive quality.

"Russ — I mean, he did talk about, you know, how he feels and this passion from a father's perspective, but what's always been beautiful about Russ is just to see him from day one, excitingly jumping in and changing diapers," the singer said.

The mom of three added, "He's obviously really beautiful to me in every way, but the father in him is by far one of the things that makes him the most sexy to me. Hot. To me it's hot."