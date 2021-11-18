On Wednesday, Ciara and her three children dropped by 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in a push to promote vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds

Ciara's Son Win, 1, Crashes Her Discussion at the White House on COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids

Ciara just had a relatable mom moment — at the White House!

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old singer and her three children — daughter Sienna Princess, 4, and sons Future Zahir, 7, and Win Harrison, 1 — dropped by 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in a push to promote vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds.

During her remarks, little Win stole his mother's spotlight when he began to crawl around her at the podium during her discussion on COVID-19 vaccines.

Though he adorably crashed Ciara's speech, the mom of three never missed a beat.

"My son Future actually got vaccinated… what — two days ago, Future?" Ciara asked her eldest child, whom she shares with rapper-producer ex Future.

"Yeah," he responded.

"He walked in excited — a little nervous, but he was excited — because a lot of his classmates had already gotten vaccinated, so it was really cool to be on that journey with him," she continued. "Being a mom and seeing it through his eyes was amazing as well."

"I think the ultimate goal is to end this thing and for us all to feel a bit more safe and have an added layer of protection," she said.

During the family's stop at the White House, they met with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and pediatrician Dr. Hina Talib to discuss the importance of vaccinations for kids in the 5 to 11 age bracket.

In late October, the FDA authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5 to 11.

"She has been eager to engage around vaccinations and particularly interested in promoting children vaccinations," a White House official said of Ciara, earlier in the day.

"From the White House perspective, we are always looking for trusted messengers who we know from polling are the best people to convince people to get vaccinated," they continued. "That is no different for parents and their young children."