"Dreams Do Come True!" Ciara wrote on social media, sharing a photo of her 3-year-old son Future in his first-ever commercial modeling campaign for Gap

Future Model! Ciara's 3-Year-Old Son Poses for Gap Kids in First Commercial Campaign: 'I'm So Proud'

The next big thing in modeling? Future Zahir!

Ciara‘s 3-year-old son is the star of a new back-to-school ad campaign for Gap Kids, she shared on social media Wednesday.

In the too-precious snap Ciara posted, Future is rocking a pair of dark blue jeans, a matching jacket with an asteroid graphic, a light-blue oxford shirt, a pair of white sneakers — and a huge grin.

“Waking up in Beijing to see my little nugget on the front page of Gap.com! Holding back these happy tears! I’m so proud. Future Zahir has booked his first commercial campaign with #GapKids!” the 31-year-old singer wrote on Instagram alongside the image.

“I’m honestly speechless….Dreams Do Come True! #Back2School,” she added.

The Gap Kids campaign seems like a natural fit for the little boy, whose expressive personality has been displayed at events and on his mom’s social media.

Just this past Friday, Future accompanied stepdad Russell Wilson to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, where he showed off his posing skills — and edgy-toddler style — on the orange carpet.

“This Little Guy 😎. Rock This Way! 🎤🎤🎤,” Ciara captioned a cute video of Future at the event, sporting dark shades and rocking out to Aerosmith’s classic “Walk This Way.”

Image zoom Credit: SplashNews

A new big brother (sister Sienna Princess was born in April), the son of Ciara and ex Future isn’t growing up too fast, despite his early career launch. In May, the “Goodies” singer and her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband, 28, celebrated Future turning 3 at a Hotel Transylvania 2-themed outdoor bash.