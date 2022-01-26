Ciara's Son Future Yelled 'I'm Vaccinated' to President Biden During Visit to White House

Ciara dished on her 7-year-old son's "sweet" exchange with President Joe Biden during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Ciara's son had an urgent message to relay to President Joe Biden.

During a virtual interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the singer, 36, chatted about her visit to the White House in November to promote the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations for children.

"Oh my goodness, we had the best time. Dr. [Jill] Biden is amazing. It was incredible being there and walking to greet her for the first time on the East Lawn," Ciara said of the first lady.

President Biden also took a moment to welcome Ciara and her kids, Future Zahir, 7, Sienna Princess, 4, and Win Harrison, 18 months, to the White House.

"Before [the president] walked off, he came to say hi to us... Future, the first thing he said to the president was, 'I'm vaccinated!'" the mom of three said, laughing. "And the president yells back, 'I'm vaccinated, too!' So, that was really cute and really sweet."

Soon after, Future asked Dr. Biden if she knew where the trash can was. "My kids literally had so much fun," Ciara revealed.

The trip also proved to be a success for baby Win, who made himself quite comfortable at the presidential residence.

During his mom's November speech in the briefing room, he stole her spotlight when he began to crawl around her at the podium during her discussion on COVID-19 vaccines in children 5 to 11 years old.

Singer Ciara poses for photos in the Brady press briefing room of the White House in Washington, . Ciara visited the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for young children Biden, Washington, United States - 17 Nov 2021 Credit: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

"Baby Win was like, 'I don't care where we are, but all I know is that this White House is a playground,'" she told DeGeneres, 64.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, revealed last week that children under 5 could soon be eligible for Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine within the next month.

"My hope is that it's going to be within the next month or so and not much later than that, but I can't guarantee that," he said in an interview with Blue Star Families.

Fauci, 81, said that kids under 5 will likely need three doses of Pfizer's vaccine right off the bat, unlike the 2-dose series used with those aged 5 and up. During the first round of clinical trials, two doses alone did not elicit enough of an immune response in 2- to 4-year-olds and Pfizer decided to start a new round of trials with a 3-dose series, the company announced in mid-December.

"We have decided to modify each of the pediatric studies to incorporate a third dose to the series and seek licensure for a three-dose series rather than a two-dose series as originally anticipated," Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research at Pfizer, said at the time.

There were no safety concerns, however, and Pfizer said that the 4,500 kids studied for the trials tolerated the vaccine well. Pfizer said they plan to submit their clinical trial data to the FDA and Centers for Disease Control to get the vaccine approved for this age group in early 2022.