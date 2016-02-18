Ciara Says Son Future Is 'Very Expressive for His Age'

"I love to call out things to him and he learns very fast," she tells PEOPLE

Ciara may have sizzled in a barely-there Alexandre Vauthier haute couture gown on the Grammys red carpet Monday, but getting ready for big events takes time.

Luckily, the singer can count on some cute company during the process.

“I always love listening to music and then my son is also probably running around somewhere too, so it’s very eventful while I’m getting ready,” she told PEOPLE at the Primary Wave 10th Annual Pre-Grammy Party sponsored by Candy Crush Jelly Saga.

Ciara, 30, is mother to son Future Zahir, 20 months. While Mom may play games on her phone like Candy Crush Jelly Saga, her baby boy is a little too young for them — but that doesn’t mean he’s bored.

“Right now I let him focus more on the educational, fun things. He actually really loves learning,” she shares.

As for Future’s favorite activities, it seems like Ciara’s baby boy is a future bookworm. “He loves reading books and he’s very expressive for his age so I focus on those things right now,” she says.

Reading isn’t Future’s only pastime. Ciara tries to mix educational activities in with playtime for her son.

“He loves Elmo. We love Paw Patrol. But education-wise I really love ABC Mouse. It’s not a game, it’s actually a program for kids that’s really fun,” she says.

But Mom doesn’t let technology do all of the teaching. Ciara teams up with Sesame Street to teach her son how to count — and the hard work has paid off!

“I always just like to count things with him. He loves Sesame Street,” she shares.