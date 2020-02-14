Pregnant Ciara's Son, 5½, and Daughter, 2½, Share Sweet Hug at Bus Stop on Valentine's Day

Image zoom Ciara's daughter Sienna (L) and son Future Ciara/Instagram; Inset: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Ciara‘s kids are proving that Valentine’s Day is for love between siblings, too!

The singer — who’s currently expecting her third child, and second with husband Russell Wilson — sang the praises of daughter Sienna Princess, 2½, and son Future Zahir, 5½, on Friday when she shared a video of Future’s little sister excitedly waiting for him to get off the school bus.

Sienna adorably approaches the bus steps after the door opens, but retreats and covers her ears when the familiar hissing sound of the large yellow vehicle’s brakes as a backpack-clad Future climbs down the stairs.

The brother and sister then share a big hug as they watch the bus get ready to pull away, with Future lifting his younger sibling off the ground with his embrace.

“The love they have for each other melts my heart every time. Bus pick ups❤️🥰. #Love #Valentines,” Ciara, 34, captioned the sweet video.

Image zoom Ciara (R) and Russell Wilson Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Future and Sienna will soon have another little sibling to dote on. Ciara and Wilson, 31, announced late last month that they are expecting another child, with separate Instagram posts of the “Melanin” singer showing off her pregnant belly in a bikini.

“Number 3,” they both captioned the shot simply.

Wilson and Ciara previously welcomed daughter Sienna in April 2017. Ciara is also mom to her son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

“They’re so excited to expand their family,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time of their pregnancy announcement.

Image zoom Ciara's pregnancy announcement Ciara/Instagram

The singer and her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband enjoyed a parents’ night out this past Sunday, when they attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 2020 Academy Awards.

Ciara showed off her baby bump under a one-shoulder dark gray sheer gown with a thigh-high slit over black corset-style undergarments, standing tall in a pair of stiletto sandals. She completed the ensemble with a matching headband, wearing her hair in a loose updo with a few curls hanging down.

Dressed in a black suit, Wilson gave his wife of three years a sweet smooch on the side of her neck as she flashed a megawatt smile for photographers.