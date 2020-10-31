"I'm gagging! I love it!" Cardi B said about Ciara and her son's creative costume

Ciara and Son Future, 6, Channel Cardi B and Offset for Halloween — and Cardi Loves It!

Ciara and son Future Zahir came through drippin' this Halloween!

To celebrate the spooky holiday, the singer, 35, and her son dressed up as Cardi B and her husband Offset, respectively, perfectly recreating the rapper's look from her Invasion of Privacy album.

On Friday, the "1, 2 Step" artist shared photos of the finished costumes, as well as an adorable video of her and the 6-year-old, whom the mom of three shares with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, rapping Cardi's track "Drip."

"CARDI. Swipe to the right for a Surprise. 😎 #Halloween," Ciara captioned the post.

Not only did Ciara and son Future nail the couples costume, but they were even approved by Cardi herself. "I’m gagging! I love it! I’m so hype!" the "WAP" rapper wrote on Instagram, reposting Ciara's too-cute video with her son.

"I’ve always been a huge fan of @ciara and became an even bigger fan after I met her! She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world! A true peach! Staying sweet and humble was the prayer!" Cardi, 28, added.

Offset also loved the tribute, adding, "I love this this toooo hard C."

Several other celebrities flocked to Ciara's post, raving over the adorable costume in the comments. "Yaaaas! 🔥Came through drippin’ as Cardi. 🔥You and Future look so good. So cute!" Vanessa Bryant replied.

"Omg I am screaming!!!" added Khloé Kardashian while La La Anthony wrote, "So good ‼️‼️🔥🔥‼️‼️‼️‼️"

Jennifer Hudson commented, "This so cute!!!"

Ciara also showed off her second costume on Instagram, in which she channeled Cardi B's "WAP" collaborator, Megan Thee Stallion. The singer recreated the rapper's "Girls in the Hood" cover art, in which she is wearing a pink paisley bra, a fuzzy hood, and hoop earrings that read "Hot Girl."

Ciara also included a video of her dancing along to Stallion's track "Hot Girl Summer" and sticking out her tongue in true Stallion fashion.

Last Halloween, Ciara and husband Russell Wilson dressed in the now-iconic outfits that Beyoncé and JAY-Z wore in their “Apes—” music video, which dropped in June 2018.

In a series of photos Ciara shared on Instagram, the couple is seen standing in front of a replicated version of the Louvre — the French museum where the music video was filmed.

“Jay & Bey,” Ciara captioned the first photo debuting the couple’s get up. Ciara’s costume hits every detail of Beyoncé’s look — from her accessories to her hair, and even the way the Carters posed in the music video.