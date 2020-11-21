Ciara shared a selfie with Vanessa Bryant and her two youngest daughters, Capri and Bianka

Ciara Shares Photo from 'Slumber Party' with Vanessa Bryant and Her Daughters

Ciara is spending time with friend Vanessa Bryant and her two youngest daughters, 1½-year-old Capri Kobe and Bianka Bella, who turns 4 in December.

“Slumber Party @Vanessabryant #Girls 🥰” Ciara, 34, captioned a Friday selfie, showing her, Bryant and the two girls, dressed in adorable fuzzy pajamas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bryant's oldest daughter Natalia, 17, was not present for the picture, nor were Ciara’s children, daughter Sienna Princess, 3, 4-month-old son Win Harrison, whom she shares with husband Russel Wilson, and 6-year-old Future Zahir, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

In August, Ciara praised Bryant, 38, for her resilience following the deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna in January.

Kobe and Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California that also claimed the lives of 13-year-old Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, 46, 14-year-old Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, 46, John Altobelli, 56, Christina Mauser, 38, and the helicopter's pilot Ara Zobayan, 50.

“Seeing you and the girls smile makes my heart smile,” Ciara wrote on Instagram. “You're the toughest mama I know. Seeing you put one foot forward each day is admirable.”

“It ain't easy, but if I know one thing, Mamba Queen's capable of it all,” she added alongside the singer shared an adorable selfie of the pair with Vanessa's Capri and Bianka. “Love you V. @VanessaBryant. #MambaDay 💜💛.”

Bryant shared the same photo on her own account at the time, thanking friends like Ciara for being there for her and her daughters through this difficult, new time.

"It takes a village. Thank you to all my loving family, amazing friends and wonderful fans for your love and support. One day at a time," she captioned the photo.