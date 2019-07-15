Soul and Style! Ciara Shares Video of Son Future Zahir, 5, Dancing After Losing His First Tooth

Ciara‘s son Future Zahir has got moves like his mama!

On Monday, the “Level Up” singer recorded a video of her 5-year-old son, taken shortly after losing his first tooth, where he shows off his soul and style while jamming to Michael Jackson‘s “You Rock My World”.

In the clip, the kindergartener, who picked out his own outfit, wears a white button-down shirt, a black and white printed cardigan, black pants, and a white, striped fedora as he bops, sways and grooves from side to side.

“It’s Monday!… and we lost our first tooth! Feeling real good 😌❤️💃🏽 #Monday #Dance,” Ciara, 33, proudly captioned the adorable video on Instagram. “P.s. He dressed himself too. It’s a vibe:) ❤️.”

In addition to her 5-year-old son, whom she shares with ex-fiancée Future, Ciara also shares daughter Sienna Princess, 2, with husband Russell Wilson.

Though her children are both still young, they’ve already picked up on Ciara’s love for dancing.

In September 2018, the mother of two shared a sweet video of her daughter, who was only 16 months old at the time, busting a move during rehearsals for her “Dose” music video, while back-up dancers cheered her on encouragingly.

“Si Si is Loving Dose. Video Rehearsals #ATL,” Ciara wrote beneath the adorable clip.

That same month, the “1, 2, Step” singer shared a short Boomerang clip with her two children — all matching in bright green #3 Seattle Seahawks jerseys — as they prepared to root on Wilson, 30, in a football game.

As Ciara held her daughter and bopped her hips from side to side, Future Zahir also got his groove on and showed off his talents by doing the infamous floss dance.

The R&B singer also revealed ahead of Christmas 2018 that her family likes to have “good classic Christmas fun” when the holidays roll around — which of course, includes dance parties.

“It’s the classic stuff to do, but it’s the best stuff because we love to eat good food. Then we do karaoke. Our son Future always likes to say, ‘Let’s have a dance party,’ so we have dance parties!” Ciara told PEOPLE in November 2018.

“We, of course, like to play good music … it’s the best because it’s all about love and enjoying each other and being in the Christmas spirit,” she added.

Ciara and Wilson recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary on July 6 with a sweet pair of videos — and a funny hint that perhaps baby No. 3 might soon be in the cards.

In the clip shared to Instagram, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback praised his bride as she smiled beside him, three years after they tied the knot in England in July 2016.

“You know she’s a special, special woman. The way you love, I love that about you. The way you love our kids. You’re such a great mom,” Wilson said in the video.

“You’re just an amazing woman, you’re an inspiration to so many people, so many ladies around the world,” he continued. “So, I love you for who you are. Many more years of love, fun and joy… and kids.”

At the mention of another child, Ciara yelled, “Oh!” and hilariously tried to exit the frame.

The mother of two was game by the time Wilson uploaded the video, though, writing in the comments section, “However many babies you want 😝😘.”

“My favorite number! I love you so much. Grateful for this love. Happy Anniversary Honey!! Yay! ❤️,” she added.

For their special day, the “Thinkin Bout You” singer shared a special video of her own to mark their anniversary that was set to her song “Beauty Marks” and borrowed footage from the song’s music video.

The clip featured video of their romantic wedding, including the cutting of the cake and footage of the pair in the hospital together just before and after Sienna’s birth.

“Year 3 Baby! So grateful to spend the rest and best days of my life you with you @DangeRussWilson! #HappyAnniversary ❤️,” she captioned the post.