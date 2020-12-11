Ciara Shares Video of Son Win Harrison, 4 Months, Saying 'Mama' for 'the First Time'

Win Harrison is learning a very important word: Mama!

Ciara shared an adorable video of her newborn son on Twitter Friday, showing little Win, 4 months, practicing saying, "Mama."

"Is that Win?" Ciara, 35, says in the cute clip. "Yay! Say, 'Mama.' "

As the "Rooted" singer encourages Win to speak, the baby smiles and coos at the camera, eventually making some sounds that sound very similar to "Mama."

"A Momma loves when her baby says MA MA the 1st time:) Haha Da Da @DangeRussWilson," Ciara wrote along with the video. "#MamasBeLike :)"

Ciara and Wilson, 32, welcomed Win in July.

"Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!" the Seahawks quarterback wrote on Instagram July 24, sharing a selfie with his wife and newborn from the hospital.

Win's name has a special meaning — and Ciara has said she gives "credit" to Wilson for their son's moniker.

"Russell would always be like, 'Here's Win shortstop!' He like, plays a whole thing out," she told Entertainment Tonight in August. "And then obviously, Harrison, it was his dad's first name, which is really sweet and precious. There was a lot of love and thought put into it."

The Super Bowl champion's father, Harrison Wilson III, died in 2010 at age 55 from complications from diabetes.

"We would talk about names and Russ kind of always had this name Win in the rotation, years ago, before we knew we were having a girl. He had all the good names and Win won. So Win is the name and he's so cute, he's so precious," the "Level Up" singer added at the time.

Ciara — who kept working through her pregnancy, all the way up to labor — told reporters amid her presenting duties at the American Music Awards last month that carrying Win included some side effects.

"My body was so achy I thought I was going to need a cane at the end of my pregnancy, to be honest," she said. "I was penguin-walking throughout the house at the end."

Still, Ciara said that Win's delivery was "smooth" and "amazing."

Image zoom Ciara and Russell Wilson with son Win | Credit: Ciara/instagram

Of Wilson, Ciara added that he was "like everything in one" as they welcomed their family's new addition.

"He was a cameraman, making sure the camera was set up right so we could get the angle when the baby comes out," she said. "And he actually helped pull Win out near the end, which was really sweet."