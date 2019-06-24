Ciara Opens Up About Her and Serena Williams' 'Special' Cannes Playdate with Their Daughters

Nothing like a little sojourn to the French Riviera for your first playdate together — just ask Sienna Princess and Alexis Olympia!

Ciara and Sienna, 2, recently joined Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia, 21 months, for some pool time in Cannes, playing in the water together in a cute video the “Goodies” singer shared to Instagram over the weekend.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Sunday at the 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles, Ciara, 33, explained that she and her husband Russell Wilson “were in Cannes at the same time” as the tennis superstar, 37, and her husband Alexis Ohanian.

“What are the chances that we get to link up with our baby girls in Cannes, France?” she said. “And it’s funny because we both spent a lot of time around each other when we were pregnant, carrying our girls, but we never got to get them together. And so when we were in Cannes, it was like our first time getting our girls together.”

Image zoom From L to R: La La Anthony, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Ciara Allan Zepeda & Mel Barlow

The adorable video showed Olympia and Sienna waving to the camera as they splashed around in the pool together, with the little girls even exclaiming “Bonjour!” and “à bientôt!” with their moms’ encouragement.

“The moments I cherish ❤️. @serenawilliams and I with our girls in Cannes. #SweetMemories #MomLife,” Ciara captioned the cute video.

In her Sunday conversation with ET, the singer said “it was really special” to have that time together overseas.

“[We were] just having a good time in the water,” Ciara shared. “Russ and Serena worked out, as well, and our babies were playing while they were working out. It was a really good time!”

Image zoom Ciara (L) and Serena Williams in 2011 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Williams and Ciara are longtime pals. In fact, the singer — who was nominated in the BET HER Award category on Sunday, for her dance track “Level Up” — even attended Williams’ baby shower ahead of Olympia’s birth.

For the “Shake, Rattle and Roll!”-themed event, held in August 2017, Williams, Ciara and more gal pals donned poodle skirts, throwback hairdos and other ’50s attire to celebrate the tennis pro’s baby on the way, surrounded by an old-school diner, a jukebox and vintage cars.

“When you and your crew go so far back to the 50’s. Even they had your back,” Williams captioned an Instagram photo of herself alongside Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Eva Longoria, La La Anthony and songwriter Angie Beyince.

Ciara shared the same photo on Instagram, adding a sweet caption: “That’s 1 Fly Mamma 2 Be In The Middle! 🤰🏽#Girls @SerenaWilliams 50’s Baby Shower. #ShakeRattleandRoll2017.”