Ciara Says Russell Wilson is 'Firm With Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

Future Zahir is getting coached by the best!

While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice.

"He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York Fashion Week event on Thursday.

Whether it's practicing to throw a perfect spiral or allotting time on the field to run drills, Ciara admits that Wilson, 33, can be hard on his stepson at times when it comes to coaching — but notes, "He's firm with love though."

She emphasizes, "He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

In August, the Broncos quarterback shared a glimpse into their backyard training session by posting clips of Future showcasing his athletic abilities.

"Post workout work with the young fellas!" Wilson captioned the video, which showed Future throwing a football between some palm trees, displaying evidence of a very strong arm. He added, "Watch out @NFL."

While Ciara tells PEOPLE that football is "really natural for [Future]," she also says that other sports come naturally for him as well, including baseball, basketball and soccer. "He's into all of it and he's got great coordination," she says of her son.

Ciara and Wilson first began dating in early 2015 and married a little over a year later in July 2016. They have two kids together, daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and son Win Harrison, 2. The singer shares son Future Zahir with rapper Future from her previous relationship.

In June, the singer chatted with PEOPLE about the family's "new chapter" in Denver after Wilson signed a blockbuster NFL trade that ended his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks.

"So far, Denver's been incredible," she said of their new life in Colorado.

Ciara finds inspiration from her quarterback husband, too. "He's just special," she said. "I think most importantly, I'm just excited for Russ in this next, this new chapter of his career. This is year 11 for him. He's been so blessed to have rocked the first 10 years."