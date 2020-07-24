Victory! Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Son Win Harrison: 'Mommy and Daddy Love You'

Family of five!

Ciara and Russell Wilson have welcomed their second child together, a son named Win Harrison Wilson, the proud parents announced on Instagram Friday. A rep tells PEOPLE the baby boy's middle name is a nod to the NFL star's late father, Harrison Wilson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wilson, 31, shared a smiley selfie from the hospital with his wife and their new addition, captioning it, "Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!"

He went on to share his son's full name, birth date of Thursday, July 23, and birth weight of 8 lbs., 1 oz.

Ciara, 34, posted video footage from the hospital of her holding baby Win in her hospital bed shortly after his arrival, singing "Happy Birthday" to her "sunshine" from under a mask.

Baby boy joins big sister Sienna Princess, Wilson and Ciara's 3-year-old daughter, as well as 6-year-old big brother Future Zahir, whom the singer shares with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ciara and Wilson first announced they were expecting again in January, revealing the news on Instagram with a photo of the third-time mom-to-be in a bikini, showing off her bare baby bump. Wilson also shared a version of the photo, taken instead as a selfie with his wife in the background.

"Number 3," the "Goodies" singer captioned her post, giving credit to her husband for taking the picture, while a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time, "They're so excited to expand their family."

They stepped out a month later when they attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 2020 Academy Awards. Ciara showed off her baby bump under a one-shoulder dark gray sheer gown with a thigh-high slit over black corset-style undergarments, standing tall in a pair of stiletto sandals.

The spouses, who wed in July 2016, revealed the sex of their little one in April with the help of their kids, who celebrated alongside Wilson and Ciara after blue smoke and confetti filled the air.

"YEAH!" little Future screamed excitedly in the video shared to Wilson's Twitter account, clearly stoked about getting a baby brother as he ran around the yard.

RELATED VIDEO: 1, 2 Step! Pregnant Ciara and Husband Russell Wilson Take on Tik Tok Challenge with Their Kids

Over the last several months, Ciara has shared a bevy of stunning snapshots in which she bared her baby bump for the camera. In a particularly serene black-and-white photo posted on July 18, the "1, 2 Step" songstress was shown posing submerged in a pool, showing off her belly in a black-two piece.

Ciara opened up about finding love again with Wilson after calling off her engagement to Future, 36, on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. Though she said dating as a single mom was initially intimidating, Wilson, who came into the picture when her son was 10 months old, made it easy.

"It was different. I never had that feeling in my life," she said during the June 2019 interview. "It was calm. … It's a different level of love."