Ciara Celebrates Thanksgiving Dancing and Laughing with Her Three Kids and Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara shares son Win Harrison, 2, and daughter Sienna Princess, 5, with Russell Wilson and is also mom to son Future Zahir, 8

Published on November 25, 2022 12:55 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXPnW6J0XD/ ciara Verified My World. My heart is full ❤️+ 🥘#Thanksgiving
Photo: ciara/Instagram

Ciara and Russell Wilson are celebrating their family's first Thanksgiving in Denver.

The singer and the NFL quarterback enjoyed Thanksgiving with friends and family. The family of five — which includes their two children, daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and son Win Harrison, 2. as well as the singer's 8-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Future — wished followers a happy Thanksgiving in an Instagram video montage featuring scenes from their day.

"My World. My heart is full ❤️+ 🥘#Thanksgiving," she captioned the video.

With her track with Summer Walker called "Better Thangs" playing over it, Ciara can be seen dancing around her house alone, with her dog, and with Sienna. At one point of the video, Future takes the phone to take video of his mom dancing in front of the tree, smiling and showing off his braces just before grabbing it.

Russell Wilson and Ciara Family

Russell Wilson and Ciara Family
Russell Wilson Instagram

"Denver's amazing," the singer-songwriter told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the CMT Artists of the Year awards last month.

"The fans have been amazing. The food is amazing. The way to my heart is good," she added about life in Colorado since Wilson was traded to the Broncos after 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

"I'm so happy. I love our home. My kids are happy in school. I love Denver — it's pretty amazing," she added to the outlet.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, and their kids
Ciara Instagram

Ciara and Wilson first began dating in early 2015 and married a little over a year later in July 2016. In June, the singer chatted with PEOPLE about the family's "new chapter" in Denver after Wilson signed a blockbuster NFL trade that ended his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks.

"So far, Denver's been incredible," she said of their new life in Colorado.

Ciara finds inspiration from her quarterback husband, too. "He's just special," she said. "I think most importantly, I'm just excited for Russ in this next, this new chapter of his career. This is year 11 for him. He's been so blessed to have rocked the first 10 years."

