Ciara Shares the Special Meaning Behind Son Win Harrison's Name: 'I Give Credit to Dad'

Ciara is opening up about the meaning behind her and husband Russell Wilson's newborn son's name.

Speaking virtually with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, the 34-year-old singer revealed why she and Wilson, 31, decided to name their newborn son Win Harrison.

"That is Daddy. I give credit to Dad," Ciara told the outlet. "Russell would always be like, 'Here's Win shortstop!' He like, plays a whole thing out."

"And then obviously, Harrison, it was his dad's first name, which is really sweet and precious," she continued. "There was a lot of love and thought put into it."

"We would talk about names and Russ kind of always had this name Win in the rotation, years ago, before we knew we were having a girl. He had all the good names and Win won. So Win is the name and he's so cute, he's so precious," the singer added.

During her chat with ET, Ciara also revealed why she sang "Happy Birthday," minutes after Win's arrival — a sweet moment that was documented and later shared to the "Level Up" songstresses Instagram page.

"My doc, Dr. Katz, who's delivered all my babies, he's like, 'You guys should sing 'Happy Birthday,' " Ciara recalled before she mentioned that she also sang the song to the couple's now 3-year-old daughter Sienna Princess when she was born. "But I was so fried."

"The craziest thing is that I literally pushed Win out in like eight minutes. So that was, like, fastest [delivery] I've ever experienced. It was really smooth, thank God," she added.

"But singing 'Happy Birthday' to him was really sweet. It was a great joy to be able to do it, to have enough energy to get through it and sing it."

Earlier in July, before the birth of her newborn son, Ciara talked to PEOPLE about her family's new addition and revealed how her two young kids were preparing for the arrival of their sibling.

"Sienna's been practicing doing the diapers on her baby doll, and Future says he's going to teach him a lot of stuff," Ciara told PEOPLE one day before giving birth to her new baby boy. "I find them playing in the baby's room like it's their own. It's really sweet."

The singer also acknowledged that bringing a newborn into the world amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic isn't ideal, but she's been trying to focus on the positive.