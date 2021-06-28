Ciara and Russell Wilson's 3 Kids Make Adorable Modeling Debut for Launch of Dad's Clothing Line

Ciara and Russell Wilson's three kids just made their big runway debut!

To present the launch of his 3Brand kids' fashion line at the new Rookie USA Flagship store in New York City last week, Wilson enlisted modeling help from his wife and their three kids, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, and sons Future Zahir (whom Ciara shares with ex-fiancé Future), 7, and Win Harrison, 11 months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The NFL star, 32, his wife, 35, and kids walked the runway while wearing outfits from the 40-piece collection, which was created for boys and girls ages 12 months to 20. The brand's full line drops in August.

The family of five looked too cute in their blue jumpsuits and green camo hoodies for the launch event. Later in the show, the group changed into gray and black jumpsuits adorned with the 3BRAND logo.

3BRAND will donate three percent of sales to the couple's Why Not You foundation dedicated to fighting poverty and empowering youth.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Russell Wilson, Win, Ciara, Future and Sienna Credit: StarPix/Marion Curtis for Haddad Logo Brands/Shutterstock

Ciara with son Win and daughter Sienna Credit: StarPix/Marion Curtis for Haddad Logo Brands/Shutterstock

Other celebrity kids that walked the runway at the fashion show included Charly Martin V, child of former Seattle Seahawks Wide Receiver Charly Martin, Brooklyn and Teagan Barber, daughters of New York Giants former running back Tiki Barber and Kennedy Cruz, daughter of NFL star Victor Cruz.

Besides clothing, Wilson and Ciara have joined forces on a number of different business ventures together.

The couple recently partnered with All Good diapers for the brand's #NewOriginals initiative to donate up to 10 million diapers to those in need by the end of 2021, a company they said is perfect for their baby boy.

"We were so excited about the opportunity to impact and join all that on our missions and know that every time a box of diapers is purchased, in that same moment you provide for a family in need. I think we've got to help in any place we can," Ciara told PEOPLE earlier this month. "Being able to make a difference in someone's life and their child's life is pretty significant. Sometimes simple things can go a really long way."

RELATED VIDEO: Ciara Shares How She and Russell Wilson Are Teaching Their Kids to Give Back: 'Lead By Example'

Wilson added that "it's amazing to see how much impact we can all have together," while mentioning the values he wants to instill in his children like love, patience, respect and care.

"Hopefully I can always demonstrate that and show that to them and how much those things will take you a long way," the NFL player said, adding that he's glad that he and Ciara can set an example for their kids to "grow mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually."

Ciara shared that she's taught her kids to give back to the community by incorporating conversations about how fortunate they are compared to others who may be struggling financially, and taking time to acknowledge that in their family prayers. She told PEOPLE that, "we hope that when it's all said and done, that our kids will really value things they truly see value in life, and have respect for the things that they also get in life. It's always good to see how they're excited to give," noting how vocal Future and Sienna are in expressing that to their parents.