Ciara and Russell Wilson Talk Holiday Plans: 'It's All About Spending That Family Time Together'

Ciara and Russell Wilson are getting into the holiday spirit!

The singer and her quarterback husband are prepping for the holiday season, sharing what the two have in store for their kids: daughter Sienna Princess, 3, 6-year-old Future Zahir, whom Ciara shares with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and baby son Win Harrison, 4 months, who will be celebrating his first Christmas.

"Right now, Russ is knee-deep in football, so during this time of year we all move around his world. Then when I'm doing a show, I'm always still trying to make sure that I'm factoring in his schedule," Ciara, 35, tells PEOPLE. "But it's a unique time that we're in, right? I think there is nothing greater than simply spending [the holidays] together."

"We're about to get all the kids' gifts in line, which is exciting and we're actually getting ready to plan out our Christmas card, which is exciting too – we're about to get into the spirit of it all," the "Level Up" singer reveals. "So first football and then Christmas, but it's just a sweet joy to be together on that actual day. For Win, it's his first Christmas. Our eldest, Sienna and Future, they know what time it is so they're anticipating something."

She continues: "It's always cute to see their reactions — even with the little things, it doesn't have to be the biggest gift in the world. And nowadays you have to be more vocal with them because they are very particular. So I'm just hoping that we'll get it right and I look forward to seeing their reactions on their faces to something that that they wanted."

Agreeing with his wife, the Seahawks quarterback goes on to stress the importance of the family being together for the holidays, especially amid a tumultuous year of ups and downs for everyone.

"For us, it's all about spending that family time together because it's been such a tough year and for Ciara and I to spend so much quality time together — normally we're traveling around all over," Wilson, 31, says.

Now, hunkered down at home amid the ongoing pandemic, the parents made time for their "passion project" and each other — getting dressed up for at-home date nights and spending "so much quality time together" while creating their "dream come true" collaborative fragrance ahead of the holidays.

"When we first met, we were so passionate about each other and we wanted to translate that into something. We always in the back of our minds wanted to do a fragrance together," Ciara says of their one-of-a-kind eau de parfum, ​R&C The Fragrance Duo. "Developing this fragrance was a special gift — we had three or four date nights focused on the fragrance and it was a fun way to connect and make the experience memorable."

She continued: "You have to find ways to keep it sexy and keep it fun. We couldn't do date night out like we usually would, but we would have an at-home date night, and we would smell each other's scents ... We would give each other challenges and wear the fragrances at different times of the day on different days and see if we both had the same reaction to the ones we loved. Thankfully we both had the same positive feedback and emotional reaction which was when we knew we had the winner."

Developed by the famed couple, along with perfumers Catherine Selig and Linda Chinery from Takasago, the R+C duo — which features the pairing of one feminine scent and one masculine scent — was a creative "dream" for both Wilson and Ciara.

The "sensual" and "effortlessly sexy" scents, which dropped Tuesday and sold exclusively at RandCFragrance.com for $90, don't just smell good — the unique duo comes in a sleek packaging, featuring two entwined magnetic glass bottles, reflective of the couple's special bond and true connection.

"We've spent so much quality time together, not just smelling each other but also just the bonding despite everything else, Ciara getting pregnant and everything with COVID, it's been a blessing to be able to spend that time together," Wilson explains.

"I think our kids – the holidays – they really look forward to it. They're excited for the holidays coming up — they always do their stockings and all that stuff so we’ll have a good time."