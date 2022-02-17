The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was honored with the annual Bart Starr Award for outstanding character, integrity and leadership both on and off the field

Ciara and Kids Dress Up to Support Dad Russell Wilson as He's Honored at Super Bowl Breakfast

It was a Wilson family affair at the 2022 Super Bowl Breakfast!

On Saturday, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was joined by his wife Ciara and their three children — daughter Sienna Princess, 4, and sons Future Zahir (whom Ciara shares with ex-fiancé Future), 7, and Win Harrison, 11 months — as he accepted the 2022 Bart Starr Award at the Super Bowl Breakfast.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ahead of the event, the family of five posed for a series of adorable photos in their party clothes. "That Proud Feeling 🏆," Ciara, 36, captioned the series of snaps, which she shared on Instagram Monday.

Chiming in in the comments, Wilson, 33, wrote, "My Family! ❤️❤️❤️Love you Momma."

In the first photo, the proud parents grinned with their three kids, who got all dressed up for the big event. Sienna held a hand up to her chin as she smiled alongside her brother Future, who matched his little brother Win with their navy suits.

The couple's only daughter was all smiles in a solo shot, wearing a pink ruffled dress with cuffed sleeves and a belt of magenta flowers, matched with a pair of pink sandals.

ciara, russell wilson Credit: Ciara/Instagram

In another photo, Future took off his suit coat and threw it over his shoulder, and later striking a dapper pose with Wilson in a living room.

Ciara and Wilson also went formal for the special occasion. The "Level Up" singer stepped out in a white bodycon dress with an oversized oxford collar and feather sleeves, while her husband complemented their sons in a navy pinstripe suit.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ciara also shared a video of the family joining Wilson on stage as he accepted the Bart Starr Award, given each year to the NFL player that "best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community," according to the Super Bowl Breakfast. The honor is the only award – other than the Pro Bowl – voted on by all NFL players, the organization added.

ciara, russell wilson Credit: Ciara/Instagram

"It's been a joy to build something special that's meaningful for other people," Wilson said at Saturday's ceremony, later telling his wife in the crowd, "I'm just thankful that I get to do that with you and our foundation."

In 2014, the couple created the Why Not You Foundation and the Why Not You Academy, a nonprofit "dedicated to education, children's health and fighting poverty, empowering today's youth to lead with a why not you attitude," according to its website.