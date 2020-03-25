36 Photos of Ciara and Russell Wilson's Insanely Cute Family of Five

There is no shortage of cuddles in this famous fam 

By Andrea Wurzburger
Updated July 27, 2020 03:55 PM

1 of 36

Welcome Home, Win!

The happy couple welcomed their newest addition, a son named Win Harrison, on July 23. A rep tells PEOPLE the baby boy's middle name is a nod to the NFL star's late father, Harrison Wilson.

2 of 36

Bundle of Joy

"I love you," Ciara wrote alongside a photo of her baby boy in a beanie with his name on it. 

3 of 36

Happy Birthday to You

In a fitting welcome into the world, Ciara sang her son "Happy Birthday" as he made his debut. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday WIN!!!" Mommy & Daddy Love You!" 

4 of 36

Daddy Knows Best

While listening to worship music together, Russell practiced his hair skills on Sienna, 3. 

While he combed her hair back into a ponytail, Sienna instructed him, "Daddy, put this on!" and helped her dad put her pink bow. "You did good, babe," Ciara exclaimed when he was finished. 

5 of 36

Birthday Buddies

The family celebrated Future's 6th birthday together with a quarantine obstacle course! 

6 of 36

Gender Reveal

With the help of Future and Sienna, the soon-to-be parents of three revealed that they are expecting a baby boy

7 of 36

The Whole Fam's TikToking

Twitter

The singer shared a video of her whole family doing a TikTok dance while social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The couple, who've been married for four years, recently donated 1 million meals to the hungry of Seattle amid the coronavirus pandemic.

8 of 36

Slumber Party 

Ciara/Instagram

Ciara smiled as Russell got some shut-eye during a "slumber party" with children Sienna, 2, and Future Jr, 5.  

The bed's about to get a bit less roomy for the Wilson family — Ciara announced in January 2020 that she's expecting baby no. 3

9 of 36

Family Cuddle Time 

Ciara/ Instagram

Ciara and Russell share 2-year-old Sienna, and Russell is stepdad to Future Jr., whom Ciara shares with rapper Future. Here, the family of four cuddles in a private plane in November 2019. 

10 of 36

Pool Pals 

Ciara/ Instagram

The way Russell looks at his daughter makes our hearts melt. 

11 of 36

Daddy-Daughter Time 

Ciara/ Instagram

Russell and Sienna shared a smile while flying on a private jet. 

12 of 36

Ballet Buddies 

Ciara/ Instagram

It clear Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell would do anything for his baby girl, including a daddy-daughter ballet class. 

13 of 36

Post-Game Interview 

Ciara/ Instagram

Future helped out his stepdad by giving interviews with him at the 2020 Pro Bowl. 

14 of 36

All Smiles 

Steve Luciano/AP/Shutterstock

Future and Ciara also had a ball at the event. Literally. 

15 of 36

Pose On 'Em 

Ciara/ Instagram

Russell and Future have mastered the art of the stepfather-son pose.

16 of 36

Hugs and Kisses

Ciara/ Instagram

Future and Sienna showed their mom some love with a group hug. 

17 of 36

Happy Feet

Finish Line

These two sure love their mama.

18 of 36

Posing Professionals 

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Year after year, Future and Sienna are becoming more and more like old pros at walking the red carpet. 

19 of 36

Best Dates Ever 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Russell and Future accompanied Ciara to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. 

20 of 36

Holiday Spirit 

Ciara/Instagram

Matching red silk pajamas on point

21 of 36

Something's Fishy About This Photo 

Ciara/ Instagram

The singer's visit to the Georgia Aquarium went swimmingly with Sienna and Future. 

22 of 36

Daddy's Girls 

Ciara/ Instagram

The threesome took time for a snuggly shot while grabbing a delicious meal on vacation.

23 of 36

Dress Up Time 

Ciara/ Instagram

The family coordinated their Halloween costumes, all dressing as characters from Black Panther in 2018. 

24 of 36

Vacation Vibes 

Ciara/Instagram

Ciara and Sienna showed off their twinning bathing suits in July 2019. 

25 of 36

Life's a Beach 

Ciara/ Instagram

What better way to relax with family than by getting sandy at the beach? 

26 of 36

Fam Photo 

Ciara/ Instagram

Now that's a photo that deserves to be on a Christmas card! 

27 of 36

Red (Well, Orange) Carpet Ready 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Future is not letting go of stepdad Russell's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports award. 

28 of 36

Cheering Section 

Emma McIntyre/VMN18/Getty Images For Nickelodeon

Ciara and Russell showed the kids how to make some noise at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards 2018. 

29 of 36

Nap Time 

Ciara/Instagram

These two are perfectly fine spending naptime with their parents.

30 of 36

Baby Mine

Ciara/Twitter

"Daddy and SiSi. Too sweet," Ciara captioned this photo of Russell holding baby Sienna. 

31 of 36

Tongues Out 

Ciara/Instagram

If you're not all making the same exact silly face, you're taking selfies the wrong way!

32 of 36

Baby on Board 

Source: Ciara Instagram

Ciara, then pregnant with Little Miss Sienna, and Future showed support for Russell's football team.

33 of 36

On the Paw Patrol 

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Russell, Ciara and Future had a family outing at Paw Patrol Live! in October 2017. 

34 of 36

Flying High 

Ciara/Instagram

Ciara and Future gave a thumbs up while taking a helicopter ride. 

35 of 36

Bedtime Bliss

Ciara/Instagram

How cute are little Future and Ciara snuggling in bed in 2016? 

36 of 36

High Hopes

Ciara/Instagram

Future got a ride from his stepdad on a walk with his mom. 

