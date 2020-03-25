36 Photos of Ciara and Russell Wilson's Insanely Cute Family of Five
There is no shortage of cuddles in this famous fam
Welcome Home, Win!
The happy couple welcomed their newest addition, a son named Win Harrison, on July 23. A rep tells PEOPLE the baby boy's middle name is a nod to the NFL star's late father, Harrison Wilson.
Bundle of Joy
"I love you," Ciara wrote alongside a photo of her baby boy in a beanie with his name on it.
Happy Birthday to You
In a fitting welcome into the world, Ciara sang her son "Happy Birthday" as he made his debut. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday WIN!!!" Mommy & Daddy Love You!"
Daddy Knows Best
While listening to worship music together, Russell practiced his hair skills on Sienna, 3.
While he combed her hair back into a ponytail, Sienna instructed him, "Daddy, put this on!" and helped her dad put her pink bow. "You did good, babe," Ciara exclaimed when he was finished.
Birthday Buddies
The family celebrated Future's 6th birthday together with a quarantine obstacle course!
Gender Reveal
With the help of Future and Sienna, the soon-to-be parents of three revealed that they are expecting a baby boy!
The Whole Fam's TikToking
The singer shared a video of her whole family doing a TikTok dance while social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The couple, who've been married for four years, recently donated 1 million meals to the hungry of Seattle amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Slumber Party
Ciara smiled as Russell got some shut-eye during a "slumber party" with children Sienna, 2, and Future Jr, 5.
The bed's about to get a bit less roomy for the Wilson family — Ciara announced in January 2020 that she's expecting baby no. 3!
Family Cuddle Time
Ciara and Russell share 2-year-old Sienna, and Russell is stepdad to Future Jr., whom Ciara shares with rapper Future. Here, the family of four cuddles in a private plane in November 2019.
Pool Pals
The way Russell looks at his daughter makes our hearts melt.
Daddy-Daughter Time
Russell and Sienna shared a smile while flying on a private jet.
Ballet Buddies
It clear Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell would do anything for his baby girl, including a daddy-daughter ballet class.
Post-Game Interview
Future helped out his stepdad by giving interviews with him at the 2020 Pro Bowl.
All Smiles
Future and Ciara also had a ball at the event. Literally.
Pose On 'Em
Russell and Future have mastered the art of the stepfather-son pose.
Hugs and Kisses
Future and Sienna showed their mom some love with a group hug.
Happy Feet
These two sure love their mama.
Posing Professionals
Year after year, Future and Sienna are becoming more and more like old pros at walking the red carpet.
Best Dates Ever
Russell and Future accompanied Ciara to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
Holiday Spirit
Matching red silk pajamas on point.
Something's Fishy About This Photo
The singer's visit to the Georgia Aquarium went swimmingly with Sienna and Future.
Daddy's Girls
The threesome took time for a snuggly shot while grabbing a delicious meal on vacation.
Dress Up Time
The family coordinated their Halloween costumes, all dressing as characters from Black Panther in 2018.
Vacation Vibes
Ciara and Sienna showed off their twinning bathing suits in July 2019.
Life's a Beach
What better way to relax with family than by getting sandy at the beach?
Fam Photo
Now that's a photo that deserves to be on a Christmas card!
Red (Well, Orange) Carpet Ready
Future is not letting go of stepdad Russell's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports award.
Cheering Section
Ciara and Russell showed the kids how to make some noise at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards 2018.
Nap Time
These two are perfectly fine spending naptime with their parents.
Baby Mine
"Daddy and SiSi. Too sweet," Ciara captioned this photo of Russell holding baby Sienna.
Tongues Out
If you're not all making the same exact silly face, you're taking selfies the wrong way!
Baby on Board
Ciara, then pregnant with Little Miss Sienna, and Future showed support for Russell's football team.
On the Paw Patrol
Russell, Ciara and Future had a family outing at Paw Patrol Live! in October 2017.
Flying High
Ciara and Future gave a thumbs up while taking a helicopter ride.
Bedtime Bliss
How cute are little Future and Ciara snuggling in bed in 2016?
High Hopes
Future got a ride from his stepdad on a walk with his mom.