Ciara Shares Adorable Family Photo with Russell Wilson After Their Son's Birth: 'Welcome Home Win'

Ciara and Russell Wilson are over the moon about the birth of their son Win Harrison!

One day after the couple announced they had welcomed their second child, Ciara, 34, shared an adorable photo of her family of five together at home.

In the image, Ciara cradles the couple’s newborn son in her arms while standing beside her husband, their 3-year-old daughter Sienna and the singer's 6-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.

To make things more adorable, the smiling family stands in front of a handful of celebratory decorations, including a giant balloon display and a big white teddy bear. “Welcome home Win,” the proud mom captioned the photo.

Ciara and Wilson announced their exciting baby news on Friday, with the NFL star, 31, sharing a smiley selfie from the hospital with his wife and their bundle of joy.

"Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!" he wrote alongside the snap, going on to caption another cuddly snap, “We Winning.”

Ciara, 34, posted video footage from the hospital which showed her holding baby Win in her hospital bed shortly after his arrival, singing "Happy Birthday" to her "sunshine" while wearing a mask.

As for the baby’s unique moniker, a rep told PEOPLE that the baby boy's middle name is a nod to the NFL star's late father, Harrison Wilson.

Ciara and Wilson first announced they were expecting again in January when the singer showed off her bare baby bump on Instagram. "Number 3," she captioned the snap, which was taken by her husband.

The spouses, who wed in July 2016, went on to reveal the sex of their little one in April with a little help from their kids, who were there to celebrate the happy news.