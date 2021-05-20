Ciara and Russell Wilson Pen Loving Messages to Her 'Sweetest' Son Future on His 7th Birthday

"I didn't just fall in love with your mom, but I knew God was blessing me with you too," Russell Wilson wrote to his stepson

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are sending love to her son Future Zahir on his 7th birthday.

On Wednesday, the couple honored the birthday boy, who is the son of the singer and ex-fiancé Future, with separate Instagram posts that each featured a plethora of family photos alongside sweet messages to the 7-year-old.

"Baby Boy!! I just can't believe you are 7!" wrote Ciara, 35. "You are the sweetest Son, and Big Brother anyone could ask for! You have an incredible sense of Wonder, Curiosity, Determination, and a Big Heart full of Gratitude! I I have no doubt you're going to do Amaaazing things! Big things in life! I'm so excited to keep watching you grow!" "Happy Birthday Sunshine! I love you so much!#Birthday #7 #1stBorn."

In Wilson's post, the 32-year-old Seattle Seahawks quarterback honored his stepson and said that he'll "never forget the day we met."

"I didn't just fall in love with your mom, but I knew God was blessing me with you too," wrote Wilson. "You have been my joy every morning & my light every night for these 7 years & I can't wait to see you shine in every obstacle & hit every pitch in life out! Keep growing. Keep loving. Keep shining. & "Keep Runnin' real real fast" I Love you son all the way to Heaven & Back! #HappyBirthday ❤️❤️❤️ Mom @Ciara & I are so proud of you & grateful for you."

More birthday wishes to Future were shared in the comments section of Ciara and Wilson's posts from the couple's famous friends and followers, including Vanessa Bryant, Kim Kardashian, Tamar Braxton and Lily Collins.

Ciara and Wilson tied the knot in July 2016 and together are parents to daughter Sienna Princess, 4, and son Win Harrison, 9 months.

Last month, the family enjoyed a festive Easter celebration of which Wilson shared snapshots to Instagram. In the colorful photos, the family is all dressed up sitting together with the Easter bunny. "Our babies," the NFL athlete captioned one of his posts, adding two red hearts and tagging his wife.

Ciara also posted several photos and videos from the holiday, which her family celebrated with Bryant and her daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and 22-month-old Capri.

In February, Ciara opened up about her husband's parenting skills, saying it's "the most sexy" thing about him.

"I feel like, if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl and I looked at the idea of my family and what it would be for me, it's exactly this," Ciara told GQ in the couple's joint cover story.

Continuing to explain the quarterback's relationship with their children as an attractive quality, the singer said, "Russ — I mean, he did talk about, you know, how he feels and this passion from a father's perspective, but what's always been beautiful about Russ is just to see him from day one, excitingly jumping in and changing diapers."