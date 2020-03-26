How Ciara and Russell Wilson Are Getting 'Creative' at Home with Their Kids While Social Distancing

Ciara and Russell Wilson are counting their blessings while staying safe at home with their kids during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a tough time for everyone, and you have people going through a lot of things from a health standpoint to people losing their jobs,” the Seattle Seahawks quarterback tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story.

“What Ciara and I are trying to do is find even a little goodness in this. We get to spend quality time with our kids.”

Joking that there’s been “more Disney+” playing in the house, Wilson and Ciara — who donated a million meals to Seattle through Food Lifeline — are coming up with new ideas to keep their children, 5-year-old son Future and 2-year-old daughter Sienna, entertained while social distancing.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Ciara/ Instagram

RELATED: Ciara & Russell Wilson Say Seattle Has ‘Given Us So Much’ After Million Meal Donation amid Pandemic

“[The other day] Sienna said, ‘I want to do a play date with my friend!’ I’m like, ‘I know, mama.’ What’s been kind of fun is doing FaceTime calls with their friends, and Future’s been doing his school sessions on Zoom,” says the singer, who’s been having dance parties with her kids.

“He actually kicked me out of the office one day during his class,” she adds. “He was like ‘Mom, can I do this alone?’ I was like, ‘That’s very independent of you!’ “

The entertainer — who’s expecting her third child later this year — acknowledges being pregnant during the pandemic has also made things a little trickier this time around.

“I feel like time is going slower now. What’s so funny is we’re homebodies, but something just sounds different when someone tells you that you have to stay at home,” she says. “Being pregnant, me and this belly with the kids, I’m exerting a lot of energy even though I’m at home. But we’re making the best of this time!”

Image zoom

RELATED VIDEO: Kindness During Coronavirus Fear: The Most Inspiring Ways Americans Are Pulling Together

Adds Wilson: “The light in this is extra time with our kids. Being able to spend that much more time with them has been a blessing.”

They’re also planning to continue sharing their time at home with fans, from TikTok challenges to slumber parties.

“Our fans have been asking, ‘What are you and Ciara up to?’ We’re gonna start letting people into our world a little bit more and just having more fun and doing live videos,” says Wilson. “It’s a time for us to come together as one community.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

For more inspiring acts of kindness amid the coronavirus outbreak, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.