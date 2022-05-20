Ciara Reveals 8-Year-Old Son Future's Hilarious Reaction to Her SI Swimsuit Cover

The singer tells PEOPLE her kids are "so proud" of her for being featured as one of the cover stars for the 2022 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the launch of the 2022 Issue and Debut of Pay With Change with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 19, 2022 in New York City.

Ciara's son Future Zahir isn't holding back from sharing his thoughts about his mom's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

While speaking with PEOPLE at the 2022 SI Swimsuit launch event in New York City on Thursday, the singer shared how her kids reacted to the magazine photos of their mom, which feature the performer wearing a bustier-style one-piece and a straw hat.

Ciara, 36, and husband Russell Wilson are parents to 19-month-old son Win Harrison, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, as well as son Future, 8, whom Ciara shares with ex Future.

"My kids are so proud," says the "Level Up" singer of her SI cover. "I will say this one. As soon as I start to pop pop, Future's like 'Stop Mom, like stop the pop Mom,' because he's like, I can see my mom."

"But they're so proud and Sienna's so proud," she adds. "All the love is amazing and it's the best feeling in the world... And you have your loved ones by your side and when I feel them cheering me on, it means the world."

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Credit: Ben watts/Sports Illustrated

The superstar performer joins mogul Kim Kardashian, model and activist Maye Musk and modeling industry rising star Yumi Nu as part of this year's cover class.

For her shoot, Ciara traveled to Barbados to be photographed by Ben Watts. On the cover, she wades in crystal blue water wearing a sexy leopard print suit.

On her cover girl dreams coming true, the "1, 2 Step" singer told SI, "I've always dreamt of being on this cover, ever since I was really young. Especially as an entertainer. It's always been pretty significant in the entertainment space. So it's a big dream come true for me. And it was a special day when I got the call."