Ciara's Stylist Breaks Down Her Glam Mom-to-Be Moments

Essence.com's Celia L. Smith gets the inside scoop on the singer's most fashionable maternity looks from her wardrobe stylist, Jason Rembert.

Stylists are oftentimes a star’s best friend. In order to make sure their clients always look amazing, they have to be in tune with their moods. So imagine when a celebrity is expecting and isn’t quite ready to spread the news.

That’s what happened to Ciara‘s wardrobe stylist, Jason Rembert. Before he officially learned the singer was with child, he already sensed things were changing.

“Ciara at that time I think was evolving into a different aspect in her life and at that point I didn’t know what it was, and now I understand — it was knowing that she’s a mom,” he told Essence.com exclusively.

It’s a good thing Rembert was so perceptive because he was tasked with maintaining the singer’s already hip style while accommodating her growing curves, which he executed flawlessly.

From her gold gown at the Grammys to her polished bump debut ensemble, we’re in awe of Ciara’s maternity looks so far.

“I think it’s amazing that she has been able to keep her identity throughout her maternity style. She doesn’t want to be over sexy, that’s not something she wants to do.”