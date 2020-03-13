Pregnant Ciara Shows Off Son's 'Big Boy Room' (with a Jeep Bed!) and Daughter's Serene Nursery

Image zoom Ciara's son Future's bedroom Ciara/Instagram. Inset: Manny Carabel/Getty

Ciara‘s kids are sleeping in style!

The pregnant singer showed off the envy-inducing spaces she and husband Russell Wilson, in conjunction with J&J Design Group, have set up for daughter Sienna Princess, 3 next month, and her son Future Zahir, 5½, on Instagram Thursday, starting with her son’s adventure-themed room.

First, Ciara, 34, showed a close-up of Future’s bed, which was designed to look just like a real Jeep Wrangler. The snooze spot is complete with a ladder to get up to the “door,” which her son has to enter through to get underneath the covers.

Making up the rest of Future’s “big boy room” is a faux vintage gas tank set up near the bed, a Batman-themed toy chest and a variety of comic-inspired decorations, including artistic renderings of Superman, Spider-Man and the Hulk on the walls.

In one corner sits an egg-shaped chair hanging from a chain on the ceiling, while big light-up letters spell out “FUTURE” vertically on another wall, between two wooden doors.

Image zoom Ciara's son Future's bedroom Ciara/Instagram

Image zoom Ciara's son Future's bedroom Ciara/Instagram

Image zoom Ciara's son Future's bedroom Ciara/Instagram

Image zoom Ciara's daughter Sienna's nursery Ciara/Instagram

Later in her Instagram slideshow, the “Goodies” hitmaker posted photos of Sienna’s serene-looking nursery. The room is made up primarily of cream and brown/wooden shades, softly lit by a stylish drop chandelier and sign spelling out “Sienna” above the crib.

Further filling the space is a number of framed animal drawings above the dresser/changing table combo, a white glitter with accompanying fluffy ottoman and a matching rug.

“I remember the joy we had preparing for our Princess Sienna to arrive!” Ciara captioned her photo post. “Future got upgraded to a Big Boy room. Having a new sibling was so exciting to him. It was so much fun collaborating with @jandjdesigngroup to bring our vision to life! On to the next baby! 👶🏽❤️”

The designers shared their own images from the project to their Instagram account, writing, “When @ciara and @dangerusswilson asked us to design their kids rooms we were thrilled!! We had so much fun working with their cute little family ❤️”

Image zoom Ciara's daughter Sienna's nursery Ciara/Instagram

Image zoom Ciara's daughter Sienna's nursery Ciara/Instagram

Image zoom Ciara's daughter Sienna's nursery Ciara/Instagram

Ciara and husband Wilson, 31, announced in late January that they are expecting another child, with separate Instagram posts of the “Melanin” singer showing off her pregnant belly in a bikini.

“Number 3,” they both captioned the shot simply.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and Ciara welcomed daughter Sienna in April 2017. The musician is also mom to her son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

“They’re so excited to expand their family,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time of their pregnancy announcement.