So Cute! Ciara Shares Photo of Her All-White Nursery
The mom-to-be (who is expecting a boy soon) shares a pic of her baby room on Instagram.
We admire Ciara‘s motherhood moxie. Instead of traditional shades of blue or even a bold green, the singer’s nursery is all-white — literally.
Everything from the cozy glider and stuffed animal to the circular crib and bedding are in the neutral shade.
Don’t believe us? On Tuesday, the mom-to-be (who is expecting a boy soon) shared a shot of her tranquil baby room on Instagram.
“In love With My @AngelSongHome gliding chair, and my @BrattDecor baby crib for my little prince. This is all surreal. Everything about this time and process … Wow!!” she captioned the photo.
Courtesy Ciara; Inset: Getty
Clearly, Ciara is really into the color right now. At BFF Kim Kardashian‘s bridal shower on Saturday, she wore Rachel Pally‘s long caftan ($238) in cream. And as usual, she showed off her maternity style with a series of sweet pics.
—Shanelle Rein-Olowokere
