Ciara's Baby Shoe Collection Is Making Us Swoon
The mom-to-be shares the cutest photo of mini Freshly Picked moccasins in an assortment of colors.
It looks like someone is having a good time prepping for baby.
Ciara, who is due with a boy soon, shared the cutest photo of her little one’s enviable footwear on March 27. And our heart immediately melted.
Ranging from red and turquoise to bright yellow and navy, the adorably arranged Freshly Picked moccasins are all handmade with 100 percent leather.
They’re also really easy to put on and take off because they’re designed with the elastic in the opening. Even better: the beautiful booties don’t slip off.
Courtesy Ciara; Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup
Our fave right now is the Camo version, which is already sold out. We wouldn’t be surprised to see Ciara’s baby boy wearing these soon.
The mom-to-be isn’t the first celeb to show the brand love. Kourtney Kardashian‘s son Mason wore the sweet moccasins a lot when he was younger.
Courtesy Freshly Picked
—Shanelle Rein-Olowokere