Ciara's Baby Shoe Collection Is Making Us Swoon

The mom-to-be shares the cutest photo of mini Freshly Picked moccasins in an assortment of colors.

It looks like someone is having a good time prepping for baby.

Ciara, who is due with a boy soon, shared the cutest photo of her little one’s enviable footwear on March 27. And our heart immediately melted.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ranging from red and turquoise to bright yellow and navy, the adorably arranged Freshly Picked moccasins are all handmade with 100 percent leather.

They’re also really easy to put on and take off because they’re designed with the elastic in the opening. Even better: the beautiful booties don’t slip off.

Image zoom

Courtesy Ciara; Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup



Our fave right now is the Camo version, which is already sold out. We wouldn’t be surprised to see Ciara’s baby boy wearing these soon.

The mom-to-be isn’t the first celeb to show the brand love. Kourtney Kardashian‘s son Mason wore the sweet moccasins a lot when he was younger.

Image zoom

Courtesy Freshly Picked