Pregnant Ciara Cradles Her Baby Bump in Stunning Black-and-White Underwater Pool Portrait

Ciara's baby on the way, her third, will be a boy

Ciara — and her baby boy on the way! — are staying cool this summer.

In the latest of the pregnant singer's stunning maternity photos, Ciara poses submerged in a pool, showing off her baby bump in a black-two piece.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Taken from the side, the black-and-white shot shows the 34-year-old "Goodies" hitmaker cradling her belly while looking down, the water coming up to shoulder level.

Ciara's Saturday post was presented without a caption but had garnered over 1 million likes and 6,300 comments by Monday morning.

"So BEAUTIFUL! 🤗💙," wrote Kevin Hart's pregnant wife Eniko, who's currently expecting the couple's second child together, a baby girl.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Ciara Ciara/Instagram

Image zoom Ciara Ciara/ Instagram

"They're so excited to expand their family," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE.

Wilson, 31, and Ciara's kids helped their parents share the sex of the baby on the way in April — with the singer's son Future declaring he was hoping for a baby brother.

"YEAH!" Future screamed excitedly in the video shared to Wilson's Twitter account, running around the yard as soon as blue smoke and confetti filled the air.

RELATED VIDEO: Russell Wilson Recalls Cheeky Date Night with Wife Ciara After She Told Him She Was Pregnant

On Sunday, Wilson cited his wife being pregnant as his reason for concerns about the football season amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I am concerned. My wife is pregnant. @NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there's still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety," the Seattle Seahawks quarterback wrote on Twitter. "We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones #WeWantToPlay."