Ciara shared a sweet selfie of the pair with Vanessa Bryant's youngest two daughters, Capri and Bianka

Ciara Praises Vanessa Bryant as the 'Toughest Mama' She Knows: 'Mamba Queen's Capable of It All'

Ciara is in awe of her pal and fellow mom, Vanessa Bryant.

On Tuesday, the singer shared an adorable selfie of the pair with Vanessa's two youngest daughters, 14-month-old Capri Kobe and 3½-year-old Bianka Bella, and praised the widow for her resilience as a mother.

"Seeing you and the girls smile makes my heart smile," wrote Ciara, 34. "You're the toughest mama I know. Seeing you put one foot forward each day is admirable.

"It ain't easy, but if I know one thing, Mamba Queen's capable of it all," she added. "Love you V. @VanessaBryant. #MambaDay💜💛."

Over the weekend, Vanessa, 38, shared the same photo on her own account, thanking friends like Ciara for being there for her and her daughters through this difficult, new time.

"It takes a village. Thank you to all my loving family, amazing friends and wonderful fans for your love and support. One day at a time," she captioned the photo, which was missing 17-year-old daughter Natalia.

Ciara replied to the photo, reiterating her praise for Vanessa. "Love you and the girls so much V. So proud of you. Always here for you guys. ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

The post came just one day after Vanessa celebrated what would have been her late husband Kobe Bryant's 42nd birthday. Kobe and the couple's second-oldest daughter Gianna, 13, died in a tragic January helicopter crash.

Vanessa marked Kobe's birthday with an emotional tribute post on Instagram, candidly writing about her grief.

"I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are," she wrote. "I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything you would do in situations to help me deal with everything thrown my way."

"Thank you for growing up with me and teaching me how to be strong. How to try to see the best in people but cutout the bs. Your thoughtful gestures and the amazing way you made us all feel is extremely missed. I picture your smile and wide big welcoming hugs daily," Vanessa continued.

"God I miss you both so much. Our lives feel so empty without you and Gigi. I've been completely broken inside. As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters days shine a little brighter. I'm not the strong one, they are. They're strong and resilient. I'm sure you're proud of them. They put a smile on my face every day," she added.